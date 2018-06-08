Bradley confirms Plymouth exit

Plymouth Argyle centre half Sonny Bradley has confirmed he is leaving Home Park after his contract expired.

The 26-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move to Luton in recent weeks, made 96 appearances in two years for the Pilgrims, scoring 11 goals.

However, on becoming a free agent, Bradley took to Twitter to say: "Thank you @Only1Argyle for allowing me to represent your football club. I wore the green shirt with pride and can honestly say I gave you everything. I leave the club with only happy memories and wish you all the best next season."

Luton chief Nathan Jones is known to be an admirer of Bradley although wasn't giving anything away when asked recently about the rumours surrounding a move for the former Crawley, Portsmouth and Aldershot defender, said: "I won’t be commenting on any ones yet.

"We’ve met about five or six players so far, with a view to see where they are and where their desires are.

"So the ones that come in will improve our squad significantly we think.”