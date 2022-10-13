Bradley eager to improve Hatters' home form as Luton skipper is out for revenge against QPR

Hatters skipper Sonny Bradley

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley is eager for his side to gain some revenge over QPR on Saturday and start earning the results their home displays have deserved this term.

The Hatters head into the game, kicking off at 12.30pm, having lost their four outings against their opponents, taking just one point from their six meetings since returning to the Championship.

Town’s 2-1 defeat last season, secured by Rob Dickie’s late goal saw the visitors celebrate wildly with their away supporters, something that still sticks in the mind of Bradley.

With Luton aiming for only a second victory at Kenilworth Road this campaign, the captain said: “I think after last season, it wasn’t nice.

"It never is when you get beat at home, they’re in good form at the minute, they got a good result, so they’ll come into it full of confidence and we’ll do the same.

"We’re eager to pick up our home form, we need to improve, but if we get a good week under our belt, there’s no reason why we can’t go and win that game.”

Under new boss Michael Beale, who is already the 11th longest serving manager in the Championship despite only being appointed in June, Rangers have made a splendid start.

The visitors go into the game on the back of three straight wins, including victories at Bristol City and Sheffield United, then seeing off Reading 2-1 on Friday night.

Beale’s side have won six out of their last eight to climb up to third, although do have injury doubts over leading scorer Chris Willock who picked up a hamstring problem recently.

Hatters chief Nathan Jones was glad to have a week off before going up against the promotion chasers, adding: “They need to rest, they’ve put in big shifts.

"We’ll give them a bit of down time, we’ll train them and then we’ll go into Saturday, hopefully God willing really, really strong.

"It will be a tough game, QPR are flying, but this is the Championship, they’re all tough games.

