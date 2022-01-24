Bradley: Everything that could go wrong did go wrong in 'whirlwind' 10 minutes at Bramall Lane

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley

Town skipper Sonny Bradley pointed to a ‘whirlwind’ 10 minutes as the reason that his side lost their five game unbeaten run with a 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Saturday.

After a first half in which, despite Town not being at their best when in possession, they managed to frustrate their hosts to very little in terms of clear-cut, the Blades leaving the field to some audible boos from sections of the near 28,000 in attendance at Bramall Lane.

In fact it was Luton who had gone closest during the opening 45 minutes, Cameron Jerome’s near post flick saved by Wes Foderingham, while Bradley himself had a goal chalked out for a narrow offside call.

But all that hard work went up in smoke after the break, Luton conceding twice inside six minutes to Rhian Brewster and Jack Robinson, before centre half Reece Burke was shown a straight red on the hour mark for hauling down Brewster as the last man.

That allowed the hosts to coast through the final stages of the game, as Bradley said: “To go in half time 0-0, I think we’re in a good position.

“You can probably hear their fans, you can hear the boos ringing round.

"I think that was a good reflection on how we played, I don’t think they necessarily played too bad, I just think we were on it today, but we couldn’t get that goal, a sloppy second half and its cost us the game.

“It was just a whirlwind 10 minutes where everything that possibly could go wrong does go wrong.

"Two goals, and a man sent off shortly after, it happens in football, we don’t want it to.

"We started slow second half, it wasn’t a reflection on how we played first half and when you come to grounds like this and play against quality opposition, you can’t afford to switch off for 10 minutes as like we’ve shown, the game can be killed in the first 10 minutes of the second half and that’s what’s happened.

"It’s a disappointing day, but as a club and as a squad, I think we’re in a really good place.”

Bradley was also left frustrated with the manner that his side were breached, Brewster given space to turn and fire past James Shea, before Robinson was left completely unmarked to head home from Oliver Norwood's free kick.

Bradley added: "They’re pretty basic goals really, I don’t think we’ve been carved open.

"A cross comes in, it’s a good finish to be fair, touch finish, which is a good goal, but we can do better.

"Then the second one is just a cross in the box which is similar to mine, the only difference is he’s just managed to stay onside and the Reece gets sent off and it's game over.