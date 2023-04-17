Bradley felt Luton's trip to Rotherham was the 'perfect' game to make his comeback

Defender Sonny Bradley felt the 2-0 win at Rotherham United on Saturday was the ‘perfect’ game for him to make his long-awaited return to the first team.

The 31-year-old had suffered a horrific knee injury back on November 1 against Reading, keeping him out for over four months, although that in itself was nothing short of a miracle, given the apparent severity of the incident after landing awkwardly when contesting a high ball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had been back on the bench in recent weeks, getting two late sub appearances in the wins over Sheffield United and Blackpool, but with Gabe Osho and Alfie Doughty injured, it saw the centre half start as part of an altered defensive line-up with Tom Lockyer and Reece Burke at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Bradley gave a terrific display throughout the game, making 10 clearances and winning six aerial challenges, as he kept a Millers side, who had won three of their last four at home, to very little in terms of goalscoring opportunities.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I almost feel like it was the perfect game and result for me to come back into.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With them playing quite direct into (Jordan) Hugill, it was a physical battle which I enjoy, and Wednesday (against Reading) will be probably the same, if not even more physical.

"So I feel like it was a good time for me to come back into the team.

Town defender Sonny Bradley heads clear against Rotherham United on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

"It’s done now, it’s a good clean sheet and we look to Wednesday.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To get himself ready for the game, Bradley completed his first 90 minutes since October 15 during the 2-2 Development squad draw against Brentford B on Tuesday evening, which he felt was vital for his preparations ahead of the trip to South Yorkshire.

After appearance number 171 for the club, he continued: “We spoke about Tuesday night against Brentford B.

“The manager asked me if I wanted to play, and I said ‘of course I do, I need to play minutes, I need to be ready’.

"That was a good test for me, not just physically but mentally as well, knowing that I can get through 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I came away from that feeling mentally and physically ready, I’ve been asked to step in today and we’ve got a win and a clean sheet, so I’m delighted.”

“The boys have done excellently and a clean sheet is a pretty perfect day for us.”

Speaking about the skipper’s return, boss Edwards said: “(He deserves) Loads of praise, all credit to him, and the staff as well for getting him fit and in a real good place to perform that way as well.

"It was a tough game that, he had to do a lot of defending, a lot of aerial challenges, a lot of battles, a lot of duels, I thought he was outstanding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ll have to look at Wednesday as sometimes that second game back can cause one or two issues as well.

"He’ll have had a lot of adrenaline today, he obviously gives everything and puts his heart and soul into every performance, which you can see whenever he goes on to the pitch.

"So we’ll see how he is, but he looks pretty strong and he’s still very positive, so a really good day for him.”

In Bradley’s absence, boss Rob Edwards has settled on a back three of Osho, Lockyer and Amari’i Bell in recent weeks, with Town's miserly defence seeing them concede just six goals in 15 games, and only two of them from open play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although he had been desperate to feature himself, the former Plymouth and Portsmouth defender knew that his opportunities were rightly limited with the trio in such sparkling form, saying: “The boys have been fantastic while I’ve been out.

"It’s been over five months since I started a game in the Championship, but I’ve been ready for a couple of weeks.

“I’ve had absolutely no reason and I haven’t really had an argument to go in the gaffer’s office and ask him to be playing.

“I’ve enjoyed watching them, the discipline and how hard they work every day, the performances that you see on a Saturday and a Tuesday night have been excellent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Full credit to them, but everybody is going to be needed.

“We train hard every single day and the manager speaks about it quite a lot, and it’s true – you have to be ready because these games are intense and everything matters at the minute.

"Every point matters, so you have to be ready to step up.

"Me and Cauley (Woodrow) have come in today and I feel like we’ve done that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s been brilliant watching, but I can assure you, I’ve definitely wanted to get back out there, I’ve been itching to get back out there.”

Before kick-off, it was thought that Bradley would take the left-sided centre half role, allowing Lockyer to stay in the middle, as he has been for the majority of the season, but in fact it was the Welsh international who moved over, where he adapted seamlessly to his different position, with Edwards adding: “He’s been like that since we’ve arrived.