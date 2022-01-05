Bradley has full faith in the Hatters' hierarchy to do some good business during January transfer window

Town skipper Sonny Bradley

Luton centre half Sonny Bradley has full faith in manager Nathan Jones to make the most of the January transfer window if he believes the squad needs strengthening for the second half of the campaign.

The Hatters have until January 31 to bolster their playing personnel in an attempt to make the Championship play-offs that both the players and management had spoken of before the club had an enforced month without football due to Covid outbreaks.

They are yet to make a move so far, but Bradley is confident if Town did, it would be the right one, as he said: “It is exciting to see who could possibly come into our football club and help us.

"For a player, it’s not for us to start questioning who is going to come in and start asking that question.

“I’ve said it in the past, the players have full trust in the club, that the club will do good business, if they need to do it.

“The manager (Nathan Jones), alongside Mick (Harford, assistant) and the rest of the staff, they work incredibly hard on recruitment of players who are going to come in and impact this football club.

“If there are players to come in this transfer window, conversations probably have already taken place.

“Saying that, we’ve got a big squad and a squad full of quality as well, so whoever does come in will have to be a really good player if they want to break into our team.