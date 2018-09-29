Bradley has no fear going into Addicks encounter

Centre half Sonny Bradley believes Saturday’s home clash with Charlton Athletic should hold absolutely no fear for his side.

The Addicks head to Kenilworth Road on the back of a four game winning run which has propelled them to sixth in the table.

I can honestly say I don’t think we’ve come up against another team that have been better than us. Sonny Bradley

However, that didn’t worry Bradley in the slightest, as he said: “We don’t fear anybody in this division.

“I can honestly say I don’t think we’ve come up against another team that have been better than us.

“Obviously the scorelines might tell you different, we have been beaten, but I don’t think we’ve been outplayed at all, so we don’t fear anyone,

“We’ve got to keep the ball out of our net, especially in the first half and we’ve got to get the first goal against Charlton, as there’s no reason why we can’t beat them.”

Town have only scored the first goal on two occasions this term in wins over Southend and Bristol Rovers, and Bradley knows just how important that opening strike is.

He continued: “Once we score the first goal, that’s when the game opens up a little bit.

“I think at 0-0, sides have something to hold on to, so they do make it difficult and get 10 men behind the ball.

“We start getting that first goal, it starts clicking, then it will start opening up and we’ll score a lot more goals.”

Meanwhile, although Bradley was happy with the level of performance on show at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, he was a little frustrated it hadn’t led to a win.

He added: “The gaffer’s given us some praise at the end and in the first half we did play some very good football.

“But to say that it’s all good and nice, it’s also disappointing that you don’t get the goals at the end of it.

“I don’t think we’ve been rewarded for the way we played, but that happens and if you’re not going to get the goal then it’s important to keep a clean sheet.”