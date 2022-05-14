Bradley has no idea why he is so prolific for the Hatters in front of the Sky TV cameras

Sonny Bradley wheels away after equalising for the Hatters on Friday night

Defender Sonny Bradley has no idea why he has become such a prolific scorer for the Hatters whenever they are on Sky after finding the back of the net during last night’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg with Huddersfield Town.

After joining in the summer of 2018, the captain didn’t find the net during his first season at Kenilworth Road, breaking his duck in some style during the opening game of the 2019-20 campaign, volleying a magnificent 25-yard effort into the roof of the net during Town’s 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough, Luton’s first match back in the second tier broadcast live on TV.

He was at it once more against Millwall on New Year’s Day, Sky present once more, opening the scoring in what became a 3-1 defeat, before netting at Huddersfield in the 2-0 win at the John Smith’s Stadium which played a huge part in Luton staying up, also when the cameras were present.

Bradley had a drought during the 2020-21 campaign, back on the scoresheet when heading home in the 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough in November 2021, with guess what, the game televised.

He finally did hit the target when there was no wider audience viewing against Blackpool earlier in the year, so with the Sky cameras at Kenilworth Road for Friday night’s play-off clash, it surely came as no surprise that the captain popped up to cleverly volley home Kal Naismith’s stunning free kick and make it 1-1, a score which the Hatters will take to Yorkshire on Monday.

Bradley said: “It’s strange, I couldn’t tell you why, but whether the Sky cameras were here or not, it was an important game.

“To score in a fixture like this, an important fixture for the club, getting into the play-offs, it will probably go down in the club’s history, no matter what happens from now on.

"So to have my name on the scoresheet, it’s a personal accolade which I’m certainly proud of.”

On the goal itself, Bradley continued: “I took a bit of a gamble, I’ve started in a bit of an offside position, hoping their line would drop and I’ve looked at it again, the one replay I’ve seen I look onside, I look level.

"It’s a great ball in from Kal, it's an absolute gift, all I’ve got to do is open up, get a nice contact on it, and let the ball do the work.

“I saw Kal, gave him a high five, and said for me, that’s an absolute gift.”

Although the skipper might downplay his own part in the goal, it was still an excellent finish, and quite possibly the first of his 12-year professional career with his right foot during.

He added: “I actually don’t know if I’ve ever scored with my right foot.

"It’s a great ball from Kal, I’ve managed to shake off a marker and it’s fell really nicely on to my foot.

"If I’m honest, I know I’m not a striker and I know I’m not known for my goals, but I would have been absolutely devastated if I’d missed that chance as it was a glorious chance.