Bradley: Hatters can mix it up

Town defender Sonny Bradley insists his team can mix it up if they need to as they look to win promotion this season.

The Hatters are currently on a 26 game unbeaten run in the Football League, where they have won 19 games and drawn just seven.

They head to Bristol Rovers this afternoon, a side who still have relegation worries to contend with, as Bradley said: “A lot of people’s opinion on us is that we’re a nice, flowing football team, but if you want to play a bit more direct and have a dirty game of football, we can do that.

“We work very, very hard on set-pieces, every single week.

“We’ve got them pretty nailed on at the minute and the full squad know them.

“We’ve mixed about, we haven’t had the same 11 all season, people have had to come in, we’ve chopped and changed with injury a little bit, but everyone’s paid attention.

“Everybody knows their roles and if anyone has got to step up in a position defensively and attacking then they know their roles from set-pieces and that’s massive.

“It has helped us gain a lot of points this season.”