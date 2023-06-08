Bradley hopes Hatters fans know he always gave his all even when struggling with injury and off-field issues

Ex-Town skipper Sonny Bradley hopes that Luton fans will remember him for always giving his all in a Hatters shirt after his five year stint at Kenilworth Road came to an end recently.

​The 31-year-old had already made it known that this season would be his last with the club, looking for pastures new at the end of his contract.

Signed in the summer of 2018, Bradley was a huge part of Luton’s back-line that saw them win promotion from League One as champions.

Sonny Bradley hugs Town CEO Gary Sweet at Wembley

He then played a big role in the Hatters then staying there, managing to achieve the Great Escape in their first season back, before Town improved steadily in the next three years, and now go into the 2023-24 campaign as a Premier League club for the first time in their history.

A regular in his first three seasons, Bradley then found it harder than most, hit by a number of off-field issues, affected worst than most when catching Covid on three occasions, complications following hernia surgery that saw him rushed to hospital for an emergency operation and the tragic death of his dad Ray at the age of just 57.

Despite by his own admission not being able to reach his best form in recent times, the centre half hopes his efforts will be remembered fondly by supporters.

It appears that way too given the ovation he received at the St George’s Square celebrations last Monday, as Bradley said: “I've been here for five years and life goes on, things happen that I couldn’t help unfortunately.

"At times, because of the mental and physical impact, the last couple of years, it probably affected my performances a little bit.

"I could never get away from it, and all I can say to the Hatters fans is that I’ve always, despite how I’m feeling mentally or physically, I’ve always tried to give 100 percent.

"I hope they know that, I think it’s reflected in the way I train and the way I play, but that’s up to them to make their mind up.

"I got a great reception and in return I clapped every single fan that was there, so it’s hard to sum up, but only positive thoughts as I move on.”

Bradley also suffered badly with a horrific knee injury this term which came after landing awkwardly in the 0-0 draw against Reading and kept him out for four months, that in itself a miracle given the photographs that showed the extent of the problem.

Although he returned for the latter stages as Town closed in on a play-off place, making a handful of appearances, not being able to show new boss Rob Edwards his true potential was the only slight element of frustration surrounding his exit, as he added: “It was hard at first as I had a couple of meetings with the manager, but he hadn’t seen me play.

"For the first four months that he was in the door, he’d only seen me in a knee brace and during that time, we got a back three, back five that have been absolutely outstanding.

"So it was always going to be difficult for me to get back in the team, I understood that.

"We had injuries, Reece Burke, Dan Potts, Gabe (Osho), all injured at the same time, they asked me to step in and do a job.

"I got back fit, I still wasn’t 100 percent, but I came back in, played the last five games, a couple of wins in there, a few draws, we were pretty solid.

“The manager hadn’t seen me fully fit though, he hasn’t seen me at my best, which is a shame and we’ve had this chat.

"I said, until I get the off season now, a rest and then a full pre-season, that’s when I’m going to get back to my best.