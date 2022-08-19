Bradley insists Hatters players are doing all they can to come through sticky patch

Town skipper Sonny Bradley has vowed the Hatters players will do everything they can to come through their sticky start to the season.

The Luton captain has seen his team pick up just two points from their opening four games, meaning they sit in the relegation zone, just one place above bottom side Coventry City who have had to call off a match due to problems with their pitch.

Following two draws in their first two fixtures, Town then made it back-to-back defeats when beaten 2-0 at Bristol City on Tuesday night, turning in a desperately poor first half display.

Although they improved once Mark Sykes saw red midway through the second period, it still wasn’t good enough to take anything from the game.

Bradley admitted Luton’s dressing room was a sombre place to be afterwards, but remains confident the effort being put in will turn things around, hopefully starting at Swansea this weekend, saying: “We didn’t have the music on and celebrating obviously, we were feeling a little bit low which is completely natural after a defeat, but there’s another game Saturday.

“It’s another quick turnaround, we’ll be in and have a real good look at it as to why this happened, do what we normally do and react well.

“We’ve been in this position before.

"I feel like over the last few years where we’ve gone through a bit of a sticky patch, we always seem to come through it with the group that we’ve got, the manager that we’ve got and the staff that we’ve got.

“I promise fans we are giving 100 per cent, 100 per cent effort’s there, we’re just nearly in every position, man for man, we haven't been good enough tonight (Tuesday) and it’s cost us the game.”

Following a season in which Luton surprised everyone outside of the dressing room by reaching the play-offs, eventually beaten by Huddersfield Town over two legs, Bradley did think it has now led to the rest of the Championship approaching them with caution.

He continued: “Possibly, I think when you play a certain way and are getting success, teams do start to try and nullify your quality and your success.

“That’s completely natural as opposed to last season there was a lot of teams approaching us a little bit lightly, just thinking they could impose themselves and their own style on the game and it would be good enough to beat us.

“Whereas now, especially in the first three games, not as much tonight, the first three games, Preston and Birmingham, they’ve set up in a way to possibly just get something from the game, keep a clean sheet.

“But that’s up to us to find a way now, find a new way of breaking teams down and we’ve got a coaching staff and a group of players that are willing to give 100 per cent effort.

“We’ll be straight back in and looking for a way to beat Swansea on Saturday.”

One plus point for the skipper was his own start to the season, as after being absent for large swathes last term due to Covid and injury, he is yet to miss a minute, adding: “On a personal note, I’m feeling not great at the minute with the result, but physically, I feel good.

“I feel strong, my distances and everything after the game are probably where I want them to be.