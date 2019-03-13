Bradley just can't keep his emotions in check after beating Bradford

Hatters defender Sonny Bradley admitted he had a hard time holding his emotions in after a vital 1-0 win at Bradford City on Tuesday night.

On the full time whistle, the skipper went over to Town’s travelling fans with club captain Alan Sheehan.

The pair were highly animated in their celebrations, as Luton moved five points clear at the top of the League One table again, with Bradley saying afterwards: “I think you see at the end, celebrating like that, it’s impossible to hold in your emotions.

“Me and Sheez, we went a bit mad, but sometimes you’ve just got to let it out and show everyone exactly how much it means to you and the fans responded exactly the same.

“I think it means as much to them as it means to us, and being that way, I think helps us and it’s going to help us achieve success this season.

“It’s completely natural, I can’t even explain the feeling, how good it is.

“One nil away from home when you put a real good shift in, and that’s everyone in the squad, as Sheez will say.

“It’s not just the starting 11 and the boys who come on, it’s the whole squad and the fans, we’re together, we’re as one.

“The whole of this season, it’s been a team effort, a squad effort and that’s a key factor in why we’ve had success.

“We haven’t had a bad player, or a bad egg at the club all season, and that means a lot.

“We protect our environment and that’s helped us be a success this season, so let’s go and finish it off.”

Town were roared on by a marvellous 1,044 at the Coral Windows Stadium, just three days after 1,215 had made the lengthy trip down to Plymouth Argyle for a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

That meant a total of 2,259 supporters had covered around 800 miles in following the Hatters up and down the country, as, Bradley said; “It’s absolutely magnificent.

"After the Plymouth game I thanked the fans (on Twitter), as that’s a hell of a trip down to Plymouth, as I know.

“They turned up in their numbers, we couldn’t get the winner for them but we pushed hard.

“It was a bit disappointing not to get the win, but they backed us all the way in full voice for the 90 minutes, then tonight, exactly the same again.

“They didn’t shut up for 95 minutes and we absolutely love that and we need that every game from now until the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Town boss Mick Harford added: “Those fans, on a wet and windy night in Bradford, they got behind the team.

“They do get them over the line, absolutely, so it’s been a good week for Luton this week.”