Bradley knows Hatters have to be on it in League One

New Town signing Sonny Bradley has warned his new team-mates that it will be a much tougher proposition playing a division higher this season.

The centre half was part of the Plymouth side who went up from League Two in the 2016-17 campaign, before featuring 40 times last term as the Pilgrims finished seventh in League One.

Some supporters are expecting Town to push for back-to-back promotions, but on just what is in store, Bradley said: “For me, the first season in League Two with Plymouth, there were teams, we would play at home and maybe away and fully expect to win.

“Whereas I think in League One, every fixture’s difficult and no matter home or away, it doesn’t matter who you play in League One, it’s going to be a tough game.

“In League Two, if you’ve got a good squad, you turn up to some games thinking ‘we need to win today, we’re going to win,’ whereas in League One, every team is hard.

“It’s a tough division, so we’re going to have to be really good every week if we want to do well in this division.”

However, despite not seeing his new team-mates in action just yet, Bradley, speaking before the club returned for pre-season, believes Town have the ability to cope adding: “I haven’t done a days training yet, so I can’t speak too much. But on the squad that’s there now, I know a few of the boys and they’re more than capable of competing in that division.

“Obviously we don’t know how it’s going to be, but we’re hoping to definitely compete at the top end.”