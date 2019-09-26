Bradley knows Hatters have to start finding the net first

Town captain Sonny Bradley knows his side must start scoring first in games to give themselves a far greater chance of securing some precious Championship wins this term.

The Hatters have only managed the feat twice this term, the 2-1 home defeat to West Bromwich Albion and when winning 3-1 at Barnsley.

They have been breached first in all of their other six outings, including on Saturday, Hull City eventually running out 3-0 winners.

Bradley said: “It wasn’t the result I’d want against anyone, 3-0 at home, it’s really disappointing.

“We started the game really well, it felt like we were in control, but we know in this division, if you don’t get the first goal then you’re always open and can be in trouble.

“We couldn’t match the intensity of the first half and we got punished for it.

“We did create a few chances and I think goals do change games.

“If we had got that goal in the first half, then it would have changed the complexion of the game, but it wasn’t to be, we didn’t get it and from then we were quite open.”

After going through the entire season without losing on home soil last term, the Hatters have now been beaten twice out of three matches in front of their own fans.

Bradley continued: “It’s a defeat at home, it’s very rare that we get beaten like that and very rare we get beat at home.

“So it’s a tough one to take, but we have to recover quick and go again.”

After recording back-to-back triumphs over Barnsley and Huddersfield, it looked like Town had got to grips with life in the second tier of English football.

Defeats to QPR and Hull have knocked that optimism somewhat, although Bradley knows it will still take time to feel fully at home in the Championship.

He said: “I think the boys are playing with freedom, we have played similar to how we played last season, similar formation, same amount of energy and commitment,but we’ve also got to recognise it is a step up.

“It’s not the step up as in from League Two to League One, it’s a big step up from League One to the Championship.

“I think the whole club recognises that and I feel like it still is early doors, but if we can eradicate some of those problems that are occurring, that’s going to help us moving forward.

“From before the start of the QPR game, I thought we had improved every game and were really starting to get to grips with the Championship.

“We had back to back wins against Barnsley and Huddersfield and were starting to look up but the first half last week at QPR was terrible to be honest with you.

“We were 3-0 down after half an hour then on the flip side, it was the second half today (Saturday) where we haven’t started the second half well and we didn’t manage to get the goal.”