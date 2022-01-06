Bradley: Luton are lucky to have 'relentless' Jones at the wheel for the long-term

Luton boss Nathan Jones

Town skipper Sonny Bradley believes that the club are lucky to have ‘relentless’ manager Nathan Jones at the helm for the foreseeable future after he penned a new long-term deal on New Year's Day.

The 30-year-old was signed by Jones during his first spell in charge at Kenilworth Road back in the summer of 2018 when the club were in League One, and despite having not played in the second tier regularly, bar two appearances for Hull City, has become an established Championship performer in that time.

Having had a decade in the game, with spells at Aldershot, Portsmouth, Crawley and Plymouth during his career, when asked what it was about Jones that stood out for him, Bradley said: “With the manager, he’s relentless in everything he does.

“I’m in my fourth year now and throughout the time that Nathan’s been here, not once have I ever felt like he’s taken his foot off the gas.

“He’s full throttle, always wanting to improve, always wanting the players to get better and always wanting to improve the club’s position.

“I’m not just talking about game days, I’m talking about every day in training.

“He doesn’t allow any sloppiness, he doesn’t allow people to drop their standards.

“He’s well aware that if people start dropping their standards, it stops us getting valuable resources and stops us from moving forward.

“I think that’s ingrained in his character, that’s who he is, I’m pretty sure he’ll never change.

“At times, I’ll be honest, his energy is hard to get on the level, but it’s what we need if we want to continue to improve.

“I do feel like the club are very lucky to have him at the wheel.”

Bradley also felt it was the right call for the club to offer Jones, who is now the ninth longest serving manager in the Championship following his return in May 2020, such a lengthy contract which runs until the end of the 2026-27 season.

He added: "The manager’s record at this club speaks for itself and I think it’s a no brainer for this football club to give the manager that contact.

"I’m delighted for him and he certainly deserves it.

"I think Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on his social media had some nice words to stay towards the gaffer and he said something along the lines of while the manager’s at the wheel we’ll continue to improve.