Former Town skipper Sonny Bradley insisted that moving to Luton back in the summer of 2018 was without doubt the ‘best decision’ he has ever made following his exit from Kenilworth Road this week.

The 31-year-old who came through the ranks at Hull City, had played for Aldershot, Crawley, Portsmouth and Plymouth, before snapped up by then Luton boss Nathan Jones on a free transfer to bolster a defence who had just reached League One after winning promotion from League Two.

With Bradley and Matty Pearson on board, Town’s already upward spiral surged on with greater intensity, as they eased to the third tier title at the first attempt to reach the Championship.

There they managed to stay up in their first season, consolidating their position as a second tier club the following campaign, and then having two cracks at the play-offs.

Beaten in the first, the second one was to prove very successful indeed, reaching the Premier League for the first time in their history after a penalty shoot-out victory over Coventry City at Wembley last month.

Sonny Bradley says farewell to Town's fans at the St George's Square celebrations

Although Town’s stint in the top flight will be without Bradley, whose departure had been made public a few weeks earlier, the centre half said: “Moving forward, even though I’m not going to be here, I’ll continue to preach the positive messages about this football club, because it truly is for me, the best decision I ever made coming here.”

Once Bradley’s exit was confirmed by the club, the defender, who played 175 times and scored five goals during his stay in Bedfordshire, was able to get a chance to say his goodbyes.

His first was to the home supporters following the 2-0 play-off second leg success over Sunderland at Kenilworth Road that saw the Hatters reach Wembley.

Then after lifting the trophy at the home of English football, he was given a terrific reception at St George’s Square when over 20,000 supporters came out for Luton’s celebratory promotion parade having reached the top flight.

On what it was like saying farewell, he said: “Against Sunderland I went out and said bye to the Kenny for the last time as a player and it’s been emotional.

"I can’t really hide that fact, the past few weeks, knowing that no matter what happens, I’m not going to be here next season, it’s a strange feeling.

“But I've only ever wanted us to succeed.

"It doesn’t just benefit me as an individual, it benefits the whole team, benefits a lot of people, positive vibes, positive impact.”

Meanwhile, with hordes of fans out on the streets to cheer on their heroes following Luton's play-off final victory, Bradley believes the success on the pitch is thanks in no small part to the supporters as well.

He continued: “It’s absolutely amazing.

"Every fan that’s there, every fan that’s been at Kenilworth Road, I think they really appreciate what we’ve done for the club.

"You can see it when you’re just walking around and talking to people, and in return, we absolutely love their support, as without them, we are nothing, we are absolutely nothing.

"It’s not just the players who have done it, it’s the fans, it’s the staff, it’s everyone associated with the football club.

“Everyone’s played their part, and that togetherness is the reason that we’ve done it.