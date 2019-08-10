Bradley not reading anything into Cardiff's relegation from Premier League

Town skipper Sonny Bradley has warned his side not to expect opponents Cardiff City to be on a downer ahead of today’s trip to Wales.

While Luton were winning the League One title last season, Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds were being relegated from the Premier League.

The Hatters carried on their momentum by drawing 3-3 against Middlesbrough last Friday night, with City beaten 3-2 at Wigan Athletic the following day.

Bradley said: “We can’t approach the game and think Cardiff are on a downer and this is one we’re going to comfortably win as we know that’s not going to happen.

“Cardiff, two seasons ago, got to the Premier League, they’ve got a very experienced manager and some really good players, so it’s going to be difficult.

“It could be a completely different game (to Friday).

“They’re a big team, different style of football, so we’re going to have train really well and train in the style that’s going to go and beat Cardiff.

“It’s a game we can go into with a positive mind-set and try to get the win.”

Striker James Collins was also ready for a bitterly difficult clash as well, saying: “There’s no easy games this year unfortunately.

“So we pick ourselves up now, we recover and we work towards a tough game at Cardiff next week. Neil Warnock’s sides are good at what they do, so we’ll have to be right at it.”

After an impressive opening clash against Boro last week, in which the Town came from 1-0 and 3-2 down to earn a point, Bradley didn’t think there was anything unexpected lying in wait for Town this term.

He continued: “Nothing surprised me, I think as a team we knew that Middlesbrough had the quality to really hurt us.

“You see their goal, you give someone too much time, anywhere, 20 yards out, then teams do have the quality to put the ball in the top corner and that’s what’s happened.

“The majority of teams in the division have those players that can do that.

“So we’re well aware that it is a step up and we’re going to have to adapt and going to have to become better straight away.

"We expected them to be good and they were, but at the same time I feel that was a game we could have possibly gone on and won.”