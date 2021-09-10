Bradley ready to return for the Hatters after recovering from Covid-19

Town captain Sonny Bradley

Captain Sonny Bradley is in contention to return to Luton squad for the first time this term when the Hatters travel to Blackburn Rovers tomorrow.

The 29-year-old, who penned a new deal at Kenilworth Road in the summer, contracted Covid-19 during the pre-season campaign which hit him badly according to boss Nathan Jones.

He missed the first five Championship matches and Carabao Cup first round exit to Stevenage as well, before finally getting some match action on Tuesday afternoon when the Town Development team took on Crystal Palace U23s.

Bradley came through 67 minutes of the 1-1 draw unscathed and on how his progress back from the virus has been, Jones said: “He’s very good, he came through a game the other day so we’re delighted with him, as we are with three or four others as well.

“We’ve taken our time with Sonny, we really have, we haven’t pushed him at all.

“Now he’s back fully, we gave him the game, he cruised the game and he’s ready now.

“To be fair, some of the games we probably train harder, so he’s in a good place.

“We’ve taken our time with him and got to this point now where he’s ready to go.

“We could have pushed him 10 days earlier, but it’s not the right thing to do with that and particularly with the level he had.

"So we knew we had to get to that international break to get the level of players back and we’ve got that now, so we’re in a better place.”

Fellow defender Tom Lockyer is also available after his stop-start beginning to the campaign with injury, playing once for Wales last week, winning a 14th cap in the 0-0 draw against Finland.

He wasn’t included in the squad for the World Cup qualifying stalemate against Estonia on Wednesday, as Jones added: “Lockyer trained today (Thursday).

“He came back last night, didn’t feature in their last game so we reaped the benefit of that.