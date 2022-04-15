Bradley: There's no time for doom and gloom ahead of Forest clash

Town skipper Sonny Bradley

Town captain Sonny Bradley insists there is no time for any ‘doom and gloom’ after the Hatters were beaten 2-0 at play-off rivals Huddersfield Town on Monday night.

A disappointing second half defensively for Nathan Jones' side saw the Terriers score twice through Jon Russell on the hour mark and then Naby Sarr in the final minute as Luton’s four game unbeaten run was ended.

In between the goals, top scorer Elijah Adebayo also missed from the penalty spot as Town’s grip on a place in the top six was weakened, now just two points clear of Blackburn and three ahead of Middlesbrough, who still have a game in hand.

The Hatters will be action ahead of any of their Championship rivals though today, hosting the second tier’s in-form side in Nottingham Forest, who have won five on the bounce, but Bradley insisted there will no moping from the Monday defeat, saying: “There’s no time to be doom and gloom, there’s not even a week now between now and our next game.

"The manager’s just said it there, it’s time to get our heads up again.

"We’re in a brilliant position, I think at the start of the season, with five games left, if you’d have told us we’d be in this position, we’d have taken it all day long.

"It’s just about getting together now.

"We’ll probably be in a mood about it, have a bit of a bad day, reflect on the performance, then we come back in, it’s time to get our heads back on and get ready for Nottingham Forest.

"That’s another really really tough game and an important one.”

Although former Swansea boss Steve Cooper has transformed the Reds season, as Forest are still in with a shout of catching second-placed Bournemouth, Bradley remains confident of Luton’s chances, adding: “They’ve got some real quality in their team which we’re well aware of, but we’ve already played them this season and should have won the game.

“They went down to 10 men and we’ve had a penalty which unfortunately we’ve missed, so as good as they are, I think they’re well aware we’ve got our own threats.

"It’s Kenilworth Road, it’s not back at their ground, hopefully we can make it a horrible game and a horrible atmosphere for them to play in.

"If we do that and if we turn up on the day and play well, I think we’ve got a really good chance.

“We know all about Forest and we’re going to have to be well prepared.

"I’m sure they’ve seen us tonight and looked at us, but it’s going to be all about us.