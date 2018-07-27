Bradley urges Hatters fans to keep it hostile at Kenilworth Road

Centre half Sonny Bradley has urged Town’s fans to make Kenilworth Road as unpleasant a place as possible for away sides this year.

The 26-year-old defender has been on the opposing end of the Hatters home support in his career while at Plymouth and Crawley, so knows first hand just what a part they can play in helping the home side on.

It’s hostile, it is, it’s not nice to be on the opposite team, but I think that’s the way we want it. Sonny Bradley

Now in the orange of Luton this season after joining in the summer from Argyle, Bradley wants a repeat of what he came up against when in the visitors’ dressing room.

Speaking to the News/Gazette, he said: “I still think that everybody who plays Luton, everyone who plays at Kenilworth Road, they know it’s going to be a difficult game.

“Myself, I’ve played there for Crawley and played a couple of times, we turned up and we set up to draw the game, get something out of the game (1-0 win).

“I played one year when Matt Harrold scored an early goal and after that it was just defend for your life, we were under the cosh, that day we actually dealt with it really well.

“But any team who turns up there, I don’t think there’s anybody in this division that will come to Luton this season and expect to get a win, I personally don’t think that.

“That’s where we want to be and teams are going to come to us and expect us to be good, so we don’t want to disappoint them.

“It’s hostile, it is, it’s not nice to be on the opposite team, but I think that’s the way we want it.

“There’s nothing wrong with that way, you’re part of your own team, but when you’re the away team, it’s difficult, they don’t make it easy for you.

“We don’t want that to change, I know I haven’t played yet, but the fans at Luton have been really good last season, so I’m fully expecting them to be like that if not better.”

Keeper Marek Stech, who witnessed first hand just what a role the Luton faithful can play during Town’s promotion-winning season, echoed his new team-mate’s thoughts.

He added: “The fans are incredible, like I’ve said before, every home game is sold out, every away trip, even if it’s Carlisle, they bring 2,000 people.

“They’ve been absolutely outstanding, which is a massive help for us.

“Even through thick and thin, when we were losing or winning, they stayed behind us and played a big part all through the season and it was very important for us to do what we did.”