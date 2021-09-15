Bradley urges Town to finally put together a lengthy unbeaten run

Town skipper Sonny Bradley

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley has urged his side to put a lengthy unbeaten run together ahead of their trip to Bristol City this evening.

The Hatters travel to Ashton Gate having gone two games without defeat, albeit it two draws against Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers.

It is enough for 12th place in the table going into tonight's encounter, which is an acceptable position for Bradley at the moment, considering all the injury problems at Kenilworth Road so far.

However, having finished in that spot last term, it’s not something the captain is looking to repeat this time around, saying: “It has been a decent start considering the setbacks we have had, but we do want to improve our form.

“We don’t want to be sat in mid-table all season, but from what we have had to deal with so far this season, it is a decent start.

"Obviously the Birmingham game (5-0 defeat), hopefully that is a one-off and that doesn’t happen again but apart from that, we have been at it throughout games.

“We don’t want to be mid-table, we want to step up because last season we didn’t really have a good, strong run at any point and I think that is probably the difference as to why we didn’t step up into the top 10.

“For me, at some point we have to look at the fixtures and go on a run of games where we win five or six on the bounce or we go unbeaten in 10.

“That will give us a platform to go and improve upon last season’s finish.”

Town have been hit by a number of injury concerns already this term, with boss Nathan Jones unable to ever choose from a fully fit squad, as Bradley himself has only just returned following a severe bout of Covid.

The skipper believes that the business over the summer has enabled Luton to manage a situation they might have struggled with during previous campaigns, as he continued: "It happens in the season and the boys that have stepped up have done extremely well.

"I think we’ve got that depth in our squad now where players can play in different positions and for me, the first six games there hasn’t been a starting 11 where I feel that we’re weak in any areas.

"I feel like we’ve looked strong and we’ve dealt with the adversity really well.

"Going back over last season and the season before, with the amount of injuries we’ve had, we might have struggled, but we’ve got more depth and more quality this season and I think that’s showed in the first six games.

"The players that he has brought in, there has been a mix.

"Younger players who need developing, that is clear to see but they have real energy and they are athletes.

"They have brought in experience as well, the likes of Cameron Jerome and Henri Lansbury who have offered that calmness and balance in the squad.

"I have said this before at the start of the season, it is no surprise to me that we have had a good window.

"I have been here three years now and we always seem to do good business, so it doesn’t surprise me that we brought in good players.

"It is just about now getting the best out of the them and I think we have the manager to do that.

"For some players it takes longer than others, it takes time and hopefully from now until the end of the season we can maximize everyone’s potential in the squad."

Last season saw the Hatters do the double over the Robins, winning 2-1 at home and then coming from 2-0 down to triumph 3-2 on the road towards the end of the campaign.

It should give them confidence going into this evening's contest, as Bradley said: “I agree, I think every game we go into, we approach it with a positive attitude and a winning mentality.

“We only ever think about winning, we only ever prepare to win a game and that is the same again.

“We can’t afford to go two goals down again, it happened on Saturday against Blackburn and it happened when we played Bristol City last year at their ground.