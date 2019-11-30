Bradley: We should take the blame for Brentford humiliation

Captain Sonny Bradley felt that the players and not manager Graeme Jones deserved the criticism from supporters after their 7-0 humbling at the hands of Brentford this afternoon.

The visiting fans voiced their frustrations at the Town boss as he walked off for the interval when trailing 5-0 and then once more at the full time whistle, after witness the club's biggest league defeat in over 50 years.

However, Bradley felt that was harsh on the manager, who went with the same team that had performed so well against Leeds and Charlton, with the players needing to take their share of the blame.

He said: "The manager didn’t deserve that from us.

"He's the hardest working man at this football club, he does anything he can for us.

"So to watch him get booed off, it's disappointing, but when you get beat 7-0, you are going to be booed no matter what.

"The players deserve that as well we went over and gave a little apology, we got a good response from the fans, because we always do, an amazing set of fans.

"A few of them were clapping us off, but I don't think we deserved that, so once again I can only apologise for that.

“Since I’ve been at this club, the boys have taken responsibility for our performances and just seeing the manager go off at the end there and the manager's getting booed.

"That’s really difficult to take for us as players because he’s picked the same team for the last three games and that performance wasn’t there against Leeds, that performance wasn’t there against Charlton, so why was it there today?

“The manager has given us a game-plan, going into the game we knew what we were doing and tactically we felt good.

"We didn’t execute those tactics and it has ended up being an embarrassing day for the boys and an embarrassing day for the football club, which is hard to take.”

Bradley was also keen to apologise to the 1,600 Luton supporters that travelled to the game on behalf of the players too.

He added: "It was shocking to be fair.

"Firstly before I go any further, I think we owe the fans an apology today.

"I want to give them that, from all of the players. That’s not good enough for Luton Town Football Club.

“In the 18 months I’ve been here now it’s probably the worst I’ve felt and probably the worst performance I’ve been a part of, so I want to apologise for that firstly.

“The first five minutes I thought we actually settled into the game fairly well and there was a mix-up obviously with Pottsy (Dan Potts) and Sheasy (James Shea) and you can’t come away to Brentford and give them goals like that.

“That’s happened too often this season, myself on Tuesday – I made a mistake and all of a sudden we go 1-0 down and our backs are against the wall.

"Fortunately at home, with the fans right behind us, we gathered a bit of momentum back and managed to beat Charlton whereas today, Brentford were on it today.

"They were playing really well and after they went 1-0, it was a snowball effect and we just couldn’t seem to work out between us how they were getting in so easily and how they were creating so many chances.

“Before you know it against good teams, you’re 5-0 down at half-time and it’s game over.

"You just want the floor to swallow you up, it's really tough, but there is no excuse, we’re not going to give any excuses.

"The Leeds game we played the same, Charlton game, we played exactly the same.

"Today we’ve come here and because of the last two games we felt comfortable in the formation we were playing, but for whatever reason, a sloppy start and the snowball effect with the goal, and all of a sudden we're three and four nil down.

"It it gets to five at half-time and it ends up being embarrassing."