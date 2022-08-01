Braney at the double as Luton's Development squad hammer Diamonds

Josh Williams added the sixth goal for Luton at Rushden on Friday night

Luton Town's Development squad ran out 6-0 winners at Southern League Premier opponents AFC Rushden & Diamonds in their latest pre-season friendly on Friday night.

The Hatters, who have scored goals for fun during their warm-ups, continued the theme after just four minutes at Hayden Road, as Ed McJannet sent recent addition Tobias Braney clean through, and he coolly found the net.

Jameson Horlick then made a fine save to prevent an equaliser, before a wonderful team goal saw Luton move further ahead, some fine passing ending in McJannet crossing for Braney to finish with a fierce volley into the bottom corner and double his tally.

After the break, Avan Jones' cross was deflected in by a home defender on the hour mark, before Conor Lawless' corner was swiftly headed in by Casey Pettit.

Town sub Tra Lucks added an acrobatic fifth midway through the half, before with 13 minutes to go, he showed some good footwork to find Josh Williams who beat the home keeper with a backheel as Town’s youngsters made it 22 goals in just four friendlies.