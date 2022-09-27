Braney scores a late winner as Luton U21s snatch victory against QPR U21s

Luke Berry scored for the Hatters U21s this evening

Striker Tobias Braney scored an 88th minute winner as Luton Town's U21s grabbed a 3-2 win over QPR U21s in an exciting clash at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The forward, signed from Bowers & Pitsea earlier this season, had gone close on a number of occasions throughout the contest, and he wasn't to be denied, slamming home from virtually on the line to snatch victory.

Although picking a predominantly youthful side, the Hatters gave more minutes to first-teamers Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Luke Berry, while summer signing Louie Watson was also included.

The visitors almost had the breakthrough on just three minutes, as Josh Allen gave the ball away allowing QPR to break, Micah Anthony curling narrowly wide from the edge of the box.

Skipper Casey Pettit then swept a long pass upfield that Watson showed a good turn of pace to reach, his cross-shot plucked out of the sky by keeper Harry Halwax.

Rangers were dangerous in attack, winger Kieran Petrie turning Josh Williams one way and then the other, his low drive deflecting up and over the bar by Pettit.

With 15 gone, Berry almost broke the deadlock in exquisite fashion, as spotting keeper Halwax off his line, his dinked attempt just failed to come down in time.

Rangers had a go from range as well, Guilherme Siqueira blazing into the empty stands behind Jameson Horlick's goal.

Town then put together their first real incisive move of the half, Williams heavily involved, as picked out by Watson, his cross was missed by both Braney and Allen.

The recent addition from Derby County almost found Braney with another fine piece of vision, before home keeper Horlick had his palms stung by Adam Dougui's blast.

Luton, with Berry and Watson to the fore, began to get a real stranglehold on proceedings, Mpanzu finding Allen inside the box, who turned and saw his attempt strike the inside of the post, Mpanzu finding Berry from the rebound to put the ball over the line, but the offside flag had been raised.

Allen was then denied by the same post just seconds later, the recipient of an excellent pass by Watson, as Lawless's drilled follow-up hit Halwax on its way behind.

From the resulting corner on 33 minutes, Luton made their pressure tell, Watson's pinpoint corner met by the unmarked Berry who steered his header underneath the bar and in.

That was the last meaningful action for the midfielder, replaced at the break by U18s attacker Zack Nelson.

QPR were level within five minutes of the restart though, an ill-judged raking pass from Ben Tompkins easily picked off and Teddy Lawrence moved forward on the left, clipping a delightful finish beyond the diving Horlick from 18 yards.

Luton looked to hit back, Mpanzu nipping into win the ball back high up and Braney taking it on, his attempt deflecting the wrong side of the post.

An end-to-end game saw QPR on the attack too, Jake Leahy with two potshots, one well blocked by Pettit, the other never testing Horlick, with Avan Jones there in the nick of time to prevent Anthony netting a certain goal.

On the hour mark, Mpanzu was withdrawn, recently turned pro Tyrelle Newton introduced, as this time Luton threatened, Allen found all alone after a quick throw, Halwax's fingertips to the rescue.

Town did have the lead on 70 minutes though with a goal of real class, full back Jones found by Nelson and without breaking stride, hit a first time angled drive that fairly flew into the bottom corner, giving Halwax no chance.

Samuel Sackey wasted a glorious opportunity to draw Rangers level immediately, as Tompkins made up for his earlier aberration in some style, with a wholehearted challenge as QPR had a four on two break, also arching his back to head an inswinging cross behind.

The visitors flooded forward again, level for the second time on 83 minutes when despite Town getting all hands to the pump, Pettit with one brave block, Shannon Brown beat Horlick with a classy effort.

There was still time for one team to win it, Luton ramping up the pressure in the latter stages, Braney unable to turn Jones’ header in, before his curler was palmed away by Halwax.

There was no stopping him with two to play though, Williams doing well to keep a corner alive, Nelson’s shot hitting the post and Braney doing the rest.

Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Avan Jones, Josh Williams, Casey Pettit (C), Ben Tompkins, Louie Watson (Daniel Idiakhoa 72), Conor Lawless, Luke Berry (Zack Nelson 46), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Tyrelle Newton 62), Josh Allen, Tobias Braney.

Subs not used: Jayden Luker, Jacob Pinnington, Millar Matthews-Lewis, Sam Bentley, Josh Odell-Bature.

QPR U21s: Harry Halwax, Guilherme Siqueira, Jake Leahy, Riley Cotter (Samuel Sackey 55), Ivo Rossi, Isaac Pitblado (C), Kieran Petrie, Ben Smith, Teddy Lawrence (Shannon Brown 75), Adam Dougui (Lorent Talla 51), Micah Anthony (Harun Hamid 70).

Subs not used: Matteo Salamon.

Booked: Williams 45.

