Braney scores four as Luton's Development squad run out 9-0 winners against Academy 23

Striker Tobias Braney scored four goals Luton’s Development squad thrashed Academy 23 9-0 at the Brache this afternoon.

The match was most notable for the return to action for both Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Alfie Doughty, as the pair started for the first time this season, going on to play 70 minutes in total.

A quickfire start saw Town lead after just 14 minutes as Braney, who had already gone close, picked up a pass from Conor Lawless and reversed his shot into the top corner.

The forward, who joined Luton from Bowers & Pitsea in the summer, added a second within three minutes with a near-post finish, before Lucas, another who might have scored earlier, capitalised on a defensive error to tap into an empty net.

Lucas almost made it 4-0 when picked out by a wonderful through ball from Mpanzu, only to chip just wide of the target.

It didn’t take too long to find a fourth though, as Lawless turned from creator to goalscorer with 37 minutes gone, firing into the net after a scramble inside the area.

Braney then secured his hat-trick with a sweeping low drive, following good work from Tyrelle Newton, who signed his first professional contract with the club earlier.

Doughty got himself on the scoresheet in the opening stages of the second half, racing through on goal and finding the bottom corner via the inside of the post.

Braney’s purple patch continued, as the ball dropped to him after a challenge with keeper, finding the unguarded net from outside the area.

U21 lead coach Adrian Forbes introduced Callum Nicolson and Josh Allen for Daniel Idiakhoa and Lucas just after the hour mark, the latter seeing his shot saved, Lawless quickest to react and score the rebound to double his own tally.

Mpanzu and Doughty were replaced with 20 minutes to go, the duo coming through their returns unscathed, Jack Odell-Bature and Josh Williams coming on.

Allen, who has been in good form for the Development side, was next to get in on the act, in the right place to tap home after Nicolson’s one-on-one effort was saved.

Keeper Matt Macey had been relatively untroubled all afternoon, before he produced a flying stop in the final few stages to deny Academy 23 a consolation.

Late on, Lewton came close to making it double figures, only to see his effort to be cleared off the line, as the Development Squad continued their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Hatters: Matt Macey, Avan Jones, Casey Pettit, Ben Tompkins, Alfie Doughty (Josh Williams 70), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Jack Odell-Bature 70), Tyrelle Newton, Daniel Idiakhoa (Callum Nicolson 65), Conor Lawless, Tra Lucas (Josh Allen 65), Tobias Braney.