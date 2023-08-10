News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Breaking: Luton Town snap up Stoke City forward Jacob Brown for undisclosed fee

‘We see him as a striker but if we were to change shape, he can play out wide.’
By James Heneghan
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST
Jacob Brown of Stoke City applauds fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Rotherham United at Bet365 Stadium last season. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)Jacob Brown of Stoke City applauds fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Rotherham United at Bet365 Stadium last season. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Jacob Brown of Stoke City applauds fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Rotherham United at Bet365 Stadium last season. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Luton have made their ninth summer signing with the addition of forward Jacob Brown from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old is a Scottish international with six caps to his name and was voted as Stoke’s Player of the Season in 2021/22.

After being released by Sheffield Wednesday’s academy at the age of 14, Brown started his career in the youth ranks at non-league Guiseley before earning a move to League One Barnsley in 2015.

Brown had a loan spell at League Two Chesterfield before helping the Tykes win automatic promotion to the Championship alongside the Hatters in 2019.

Most Popular

He moved to the Potters a year later and, after three years with the Staffordshire side, signed off with his 30th goal for them in their 4-1 opening day Championship win over Rotherham United last Saturday.

Brown, who follows Ross Barkley through the door at Kenilworth Road, is eligible to be involved when Luton start their Premier League campaign against Brighton this weekend.

Manager Rob Edwards said: “Jacob really suits the way we want to play. He has power, speed, athleticism, a really good engine to press and continually do that. He can score goals and we want him to be ruthless when he gets the opportunities.

“He can play in a number of different positions, too. We see him as a striker but if we were to change shape, he can play out wide.

“He scored 20 goals across the last two seasons playing a high share of his minutes out wide, so it’s a really positive signing for us because he’s a great lad, a great human being, and I know he’ll fit into the group easily.”

Related topics:Stoke CityPremier LeagueLutonStoke