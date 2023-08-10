Jacob Brown of Stoke City applauds fans following the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Rotherham United at Bet365 Stadium last season. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Luton have made their ninth summer signing with the addition of forward Jacob Brown from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old is a Scottish international with six caps to his name and was voted as Stoke’s Player of the Season in 2021/22.

After being released by Sheffield Wednesday’s academy at the age of 14, Brown started his career in the youth ranks at non-league Guiseley before earning a move to League One Barnsley in 2015.

Brown had a loan spell at League Two Chesterfield before helping the Tykes win automatic promotion to the Championship alongside the Hatters in 2019.

He moved to the Potters a year later and, after three years with the Staffordshire side, signed off with his 30th goal for them in their 4-1 opening day Championship win over Rotherham United last Saturday.

Brown, who follows Ross Barkley through the door at Kenilworth Road, is eligible to be involved when Luton start their Premier League campaign against Brighton this weekend.

Manager Rob Edwards said: “Jacob really suits the way we want to play. He has power, speed, athleticism, a really good engine to press and continually do that. He can score goals and we want him to be ruthless when he gets the opportunities.

“He can play in a number of different positions, too. We see him as a striker but if we were to change shape, he can play out wide.