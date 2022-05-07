Bree and Bradley back as Luton make five changes for Reading play-off decider

James Bree is back for the Hatters this afternoon

Town defender James Bree has made a swift recovery from what looked like a serious ankle injury suffered last month to be named in the Luton side to face Reading this afternoon, one of five changes made by boss Nathan Jones for their play-off decider.

Bree is joined in the team by captain Sonny Bradley and Allan Campbell, the pair both missing Monday night's 7-0 thrashing at Fulham, while Harry Cornick and Jordan Clark both come back into the side too.

They replace the injured Fred Onyedinma, with Robert Snodgrass, Dan Potts and Danny Hylton dropping to the bench, Peter Kioso missing out on the squad.

A win for the Hatters would secure their place in the top six, but any result might be enough depending on results elsewhere, with all the various connotations explained here.

Hatters: Matt Ingram, James Bree, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley ©, Kal Nasmith, Amari'i Bell, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Cameron Jerome, Harry Cornick.

Subs: Harry Isted, Dan Potts, Robert Snodgrass, Tom Lockyer, Admiral Muskwe, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Danny Hylton.

Royals: Orjan Nyland, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison ©, Tom McIntyre, Yakou Meite, Terrell Thomas, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao, Baba Rahman, Junior Hoilett, Josh Laurent.

Subs: Dejan Tetek, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Luke Southwood, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, Nelson Abbey, Kelvin Abrefa, Rashawn Scott.