Bree confident results will come for the Hatters

Defender James Bree is full of confidence that Luton are due the victory their performances this season have deserved.

The Hatters have impressed in large patches on their return to the Championship, although have garnered just one point from the opening four matches.

They were the better side for the first half against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night and West Bromwich Albion last Saturday, but conceded early in the second half to lose both matches.

However, Bree said: “That’s the thing at this level, you can have 90 per cent possession, you can have so many shots on target, but if you don’t take your chances and silly mistakes happen at the back, there’s always a chance you can lose out on the three points.

“That’s what happened to us the other day, it’s frustrating, but the performances are there and hopefully the three points will come soon.

“If anyone came and watched and seen the game for the first time, they’d definitely say we were competing at this level and doing well.

“At times in the past two games, we’ve been the better team.

"It’s just been, where it was a minute the other day, or the five minutes against West Brom, just times where lapses in judgement and making silly mistakes have cost us.

“Everyone knows that it takes time to adjust to the new league and different teams and things like that, everyone knows that the result will come.

“The performances are there and everyone's happy with how we’re playing, we just need to tighten up on the little things.

"We didn’t get the result that we wanted against Sheffield Wednesday the other night.

"We were all frustrated with how that came about, but the performances are there.

"Everyone’s playing well and once we get that first three points, we’ll be fine.”

Town boss Graeme Jones agreed with his young full back and reiterated his thoughts that the club have adapted to life in the second tier, without getting the results they should so far.

However, he believes the squad are determined to fight for the three points at Oakwell this afternoon, adding: "Technically we are there, because the number of passes – we out-passed Sheffield Wednesday, not that it means anything unless you score goals, but technically we are there.

"Tactically we are there, physically we are there, because we get physical comparisons to the other teams, and we shaded things against Sheffield Wednesday, who are fourth in the league.

"I remember 48,000 people there and they’ve spent money this summer.

"We have to try and measure it, and psychologically we have grown and we are nearly there psychologically, that’s been the challenge for myself and the players.

"But you look at a group of players, I do, and do they say ‘I’m going to face this?', or ‘I’m going to run away from this?’

"The old fighter face scenario and I’ve got a group of players who are going to face it head on.

"They want to improve, want to listen, want to do better in order to achieve wins.

"We are still in that process, but we are getting a lot closer.”