Bree: First ever song from Luton supporters is music to my ears

Town defender James Bree admitted that hearing his name chanted by the Hatters fans gives him such a boost whenever he steps out on to the pitch these days.

The 24-year-old could certainly hear the song, based on the Eurythmics' tune Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This), in full volume from the away end on Saturday during the 3-1 win at Hull City, when he scored a quite magnificent free kick to give Luton their third of the afternoon.

Stepping up from 20 yards, Bree demonstrated his undoubted ability from a dead-ball situation with a brilliant effort, clipping the underside of the bar and going in to give statuesque keeper Matt Ingram no chance at all, for what was, having just witnessed such a moment, even more surprisingly only a second goal in his 106 Town appearances.

It meant that there were repeated and nosy airings of his anthem for the final 15 minutes, which was, if you pardon the pun, music to the full back's ears, with the full back saying afterwards: “It’s really good when the fans get behind you.

"I heard them chanting after the goal and before it and it just helps so much, gives you such a boost and I’m just delighted that we’re doing so well.

“It’s lovely, it’s the first song I’ve ever had in my career.

"When I first heard it it was Birmingham away, the result wasn’t great that day, but for me personally it was a great feeling.

"My mum and dad come to most games, so they’re standing there and it just puts a smile on their face as well, so it’s really good.”

It hasn't always been this way for Bree, as he struggled when first joining on loan under Graeme Jones in the 2019-20 season, although was more often than not played out of position on the left of defence by the former Town chief.

He improved when Nathan Jones took over, playing a big role in the Hatters staying up, going to sign permanently in the summer of 2020, only to suffer from injuries last term.

Recovering to start 11 of the final 12 league matches, Bree admitted this term the Luton fans would a new player, as carrying on the improved fitness record, he did come in for some criticism at times from supporters for his delivery from set-pieces.

It came to a head against Fulham at Kenilworth Road before Christmas when he celebrated setting up Elijah Adebayo with a pinpoint deep free kick in front of a supporter who had clearly been on his case, while the arrival of set-piece specialist Alan Sheehan as first team coach has clearly worked wonders for the former Aston Villa and Barnsley player.

That it has now turned full circle to have his name sung in the stands is some achievement too, as Bree continued: "We’ve come a long way from the start.

"Obviously it was a tough season when I first came and I think just gradually, just me progressing, the team progressing and going places, I think now it shows.

"The fans have always been really good to me to be fair, but I think now they’re just showing their appreciation which is good."

Team-mate Dan Potts, who played in the back three alongside Bree at the MKM Stadium, added: "I'm really happy for him.

"I’m close with Breesy and he does that in training, or he’ll do something mad in a small sided game and you think it’s only a matter of time before he puts one in like that in a game.

"It wasn't bad was it?