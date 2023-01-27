Former Town defender James Bree

Former Luton defender James Bree has paid tribute to the Hatters' players, staff and supporters after agreeing a switch to Premier League side Southampton for an undisclosed fee yesterday.

The 25-year-old had been at Kenilworth Road for three-and-a-half years, making 143 appearances for the Hatters, an ever-present this season, playing every single minute of Town’s Championship campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, with the full back out of contract in the summer, Town opted to accept an offer from the Saints, now managed by ex-Luton chief Nathan Jones, as Bree earned a move to the top flight.

Writing on Twitter, Bree said: “Thank you for everything @LutonTown.

"I’ve loved every minute of my time here, great club, great fans and an unbelievable group of players and staff that I will miss very much!

"Best of luck for the rest of the season and beyond.”

Responding to his message, @wearelutontown said: “Thanks Breezy, go smash it!”

@LutonEye: “A well deserved crack at the Prem.

"Go and smash it, Breesy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@OhWhenTheTown: “You deserve it mate, go smash it.”

@LTFC_Dave: “You deserve it Breesy.”

@ihalliwell: “Credit to the club and yourself lad, best of luck down south and I appreciate the quality that you brought to the club.

"Big challenge ahead , just don't play too well when we catch up next time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@joshh_h2003: "James, you deserve everything that’s coming to you, you are an exceptional player and although it started off quite sour 3 years ago, you’ve put things right.

"Great servant to the club, see you next season.”

@TagzHigh: “You deserve all the best that comes to you mate.

"Very best of luck in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"(Keep that class barber of yours, bring him down to the Southampton squad).”

@DiamondHatter: “All the best. Thanks for the memories!”

@dannybd85: “Best of luck, can’t begrudge a shot at the Premier League.

"My lad wanted to thank you for having a picture with him several times. Top lad.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@JordanTompkinss: “Top man, gave it 100% right til the end even knowing this move was on the cards, all the best.”

@TomEJSkinner: “Thanks James, classy message, thanks for all your efforts.

"Best of luck with the rest of your career.”

@bungle023: “Good luck @Jamesbree_97 at Southampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Thank you for 100% you gave every time you put the Luton shirt on.

"Shame I never got to play you at golf.”

@thenicklloyd: “Thanks for giving 100% every game.”

@PaulSparks1964: “Thanks for everything you have done for my club in your time with us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Wishing health, happiness and success in whatever you do going forward.

"Remember… #OnceAHatterAlwaysAHatter #COYH.”

@MikeJFanning: “Class as always and thanks for all you’ve done for us.

"Best of luck for the rest of your career.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@TimboNorman: “Everybody’s looking for James Bree.

"Will be looking out for you on MOTD.

"All the best Beeezy.”

@CJ_Hatter: “Thank you James - loved watching your development and wishing you the best of luck at Southampton.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@davefinan82: “Thank you for all you have done at Luton.

"Been a great player and professional.