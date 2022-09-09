Bree insists Luton's poor home form isn't becoming an issue for Town's players after winless start at Kenilworth Road

Town defender James Bree

Town defender James Bree doesn’t think Luton’s disappointing home form this season is becoming an issue for the players.

It had looked like the Hatters were on their way to an opening victory of the campaign at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, leading Wigan Athletic 1-0 with just 10 minutes to play.

However, the visitors then netted twice when Tom Lockyer put through his own net, Thelo Aasgaard scoring the winner with two minutes to play.

The result means that Luton have taken just two points from a possible 12 in front of their own fans, with draws against Birmingham and Sheffield United, plus a loss to Preston North End too.

When asked if it was becoming a mental block for the players, Bree said: “For me personally, and talking to the lads, I don’t think it’s something we think about.

"It’s just a coincidence really, you can start looking into it and thinking stuff like that, but when I come here, I know the fans are going to back us from the start all the time and it’s up to us really to get the win.

"It’s not something I’ve been thinking about and I don’t think the lads are either.

“It’s just one of those things, it happens, away from home we’ve been so good this season, it’s going to click for us, it will click for us at some point.

"It just takes us getting that one scrappy win to get us going and then we’ll be fine.”

For the second home game running, Town couldn’t make the most of scoring the first goal and taking the lead into the interval, something they had been so good at last season, when breaking the deadlock usually meant a guaranteed three points for Nathan Jones' side.

Bree knows it’s something they have to revert back to once more, as he continued: “It’s a couple of times it’s happened now at home where we’ve got the lead and they’ve come back and we’ve ended up drawing or losing.

"It’s so disappointing as we feel like we’re in such a strong position and they come out for the second half and just nick an easy goal, or we make a little mistake.

"It’s something we’ve got to cut out as we were so good at it last year, keeping clean sheets and it’s one of those things.

"It’s going to come and when it does all click it will be fine.”

With Town unable to get their home form up and running, it means they sit 18th in the table, just a point above the relegation zone with eight games gone.

Bree is confident they will soon put together the kind of sequence that saw Luton feature in the play-offs last term though, as he said: “It’s still early days in the season.

"We’ve still got plenty of time to get to where we want to be and where we will be eventually.

"With it being such a good week for us, it felt like we could have had 12 points out of the last 12 and we’ve come away with seven.

"It is what it is, we’ll go over and then move on.”

Town will look to carry on their decent away run at Stoke City this weekend, the Potters under new management now in former Sunderland chief Alex Neil.

The game is in doubt due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, but should it go ahead, Bree is looking to carry on his ever-present run of form this term, not missing a single minute of Championship action for the Hatters and help secure a second successive triumph at the bet 365 Stadium.

He added: “I think I’ve taken it on from last season, as over the last few years I’ve just been trying to settle into the team.

"Getting 40 odd games or whatever it was last year, I had the same stat last season, I played about 20 games in a row without missing one and will try to go one further this year.

"I want to play every minute of every game and do what I can.

“We’ve got a couple of days off, so we’ll have a look at the game, debrief it, that one’s gone now, it’s on to Stoke.

"We know what to do when we go there, we know what to do away.