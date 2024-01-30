Brighton head coach De Zerbi believes Kenilworth Road is one of the 'toughest' places to go in the Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Robert De Zerbi believes that tonight’s trip to Kenilworth Road is one of the ‘toughest matches in the Premier League’ for his side.

The Seagulls arrive in Bedfordshire for a league game for the first time since April 2008, when the visitors won a League One contest 2-1, Sam Parkin on target for the Hatters that day. After a sixth place finish in the top flight last season, the south coast club are riding high once more this term, sitting seventh in the table, through to the FA Cup fifth round and Europa League knock out stages as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the match with the club’s official website, De Zerbi was under no illusions how difficult a test it will be though, saying: “Playing in Luton’s stadium is one of the toughest games in the Premier League this season because they have a great intensity, especially at home. People think Brighton have to win, and it’s normal if Brighton win, but in the Premier League and in football there aren’t games that are easy. If you want to win you have to push until the end.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi greets Luton manager Rob Edwards before their Premier League opener back in August - pic: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“Arsenal and Manchester City won the game at the end (against Luton), I watched both games and they were very difficult games for both teams. I hope it can be a great atmosphere and for us it is, I think, one of the most important games of the season, because we have to win, we want to win.”

Luton were swept aside 4-1 at the Amex Stadium on the opening day of the campaign in what was a difficult start to their maiden Premier League campaign, although the side that took the field didn’t contain Ross Barkley, Sambi Lokonga, Gabe Osho or Teden Mengi, with Alfie Doughty only coming off the bench in the second period.

With those players now hitting their straps, and adjusting to the new level, the Hatters have recovered impressively, as they are third from bottom in the table, knowing a win could see them move out of the relegation zone this evening. Asked if he felt Town were doing better than he expected, De Zerbi continued: “No, because at the beginning of the season we played them at home, I understood their coach is very good, they showed a good organisation and they know what they have to do on the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They have some important players like Barkley and I knew they can play like this and they can make this point and this season. I don’t know what they’ve changed, but playing in Premier League and making points, playing well as they are playing, you gain confidence, you can feel better and you can feel enough to play in this league."