Brighton striker Connolly has brought a 'confident strut' to Luton training

New loan addition Aaron Connolly has impressed Hatters boss Mick Harford during his first week training with the club.

The teenager complete his first session at the Brache on Tuesday afternoon after recovering from a hamstring injury picked up while playing for the Brighton U23s in January.

He returned for the Seagulls in their 2-1 friendly win against Vancouver Whitecaps last week, finding the net for his parent club, and is now available for Town’s final six games of the campaign.

Harford said: “Aaron’s come back from his hamstring injury, he played against a Canadian team the other day, scored a goal, he looks really fit and sharp and he’ll be a really good addition to the squad.

“In all fairness to Aaron, he’s come in, he’s looked bright, he’s sharp, he’s been great around the place.

"There’s a little buzz around him, so we’ll just have to see how he trains and how he comes on.

“It takes a little while to integrate, he’s only 19-years-old, but he’s got a confident strut about him and we like the look of him.”