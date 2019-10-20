Bristol City investigate allegations of racism from Robins supporters during Luton match

Bristol City have launched an investigation following allegations of racist language used in the away end during yesterday's 3-0 defeat at Luton.

The Robins were beaten 3-0 at Kenilworth Road, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Cornick and an Ashley Williams own goal proving the difference.]

Over 1,000 City fans were in the Oak Road End for the match, with a statement released by City this morning saying: "Bristol City Football Club has been made aware of allegations of racist language used in the away end at Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road.

"The club naturally condemns any form of abuse or racist language.

"Bristol City are a family club which celebrates its diversity and inclusivity.

"Action will be taken against anyone behaving in a racist manner at a Bristol City match, who has purchased their ticket or season card through the club as well as reporting them to the relevant authorities.

"The club are now fully investigating these reports and can assure supporters that appropriate action will be taken."

Meanwhile, the Hatters responded with a statement of their own which said: "Further to national media reports of alleged racist language used in the away section of Kenilworth Road yesterday, Luton Town Football Club would like to make clear that we will support any investigation taking place between Bristol City and the authorities.

"Bristol City have released a club statement about the allegations and Hatters CEO Gary Sweet has already been in contact with his counterpart at Ashton Gate, Mark Ashton, to express our support and co-operation.

"Like the Robins, Luton Town are a family club that celebrates diversity and inclusion, and will not accept any discriminatory comments or behaviour at our matches."