Brown a doubt for the Hatters trip to Fulham

Midfielder Izzy Brown is a doubt for Luton's trip to Fulham on Wednesday evening after coming off late on against Bristol City at the weekend.

The on-loan Chelsea player starred during his 74 minutes on the pitch, hitting the post in the first half and then setting up Harry Cornick's goal, as Town triumphed 3-0, before being replaced by Callum McManaman.

On his chances of facing the Cottagers, Hatters chief Graeme Jones said: “We’ll have to assess Izzy, he hasn’t trained today, so we’ll have to see where he is for Wednesday.

“Luton is not just about Izzy Brown though, we need to be flexible and ready no matter who’s available as a group and I’ve said that to the group as well today.”

The potential injury is a blow for Town, with Brown showing real signs of his undoubted class at the weekend as Luton were too good for the Robins.

Talking at the weekend, Jones continued: “I was aware of Izzy’s qualities from long before we signed him, but a bit like the defensive midfield player, it’s taken two months to get Izzy fit, so that’s where we’ve been as a club.

“I think you’ve seen Izzy Brown at his best today.

“Izzy Brown who was ill last Wednesday, but made sure he came in to play in the practice match on Thursday, because he didn’t want to lose minutes, and I mean ill.

“That lets you know where his focus is and how much he wants to achieve here, his quality is never doubted at all.”

There was better news about on-loan Aston Villa defender James Bree though, who came off at half time on Saturday.

When asked if it had been a tactical switch at the time, Jones said: “I’d love to say yes, but James just felt his groin a little bit, so it was a sub we had to make, it was forced.”

Giving an update during this afternoon’s press conference, the Luton chief added: “He’s okay actually, that’s the best news we’ve had today.

“He’s trained, so it’s just a bit of precaution at the weekend and our decision to take him off has worked well, so he’s available.

“I’ve reminded them that they’re only as good as their next game one not your last one.

"We’ve got an important three points up for grabs at Craven Cottage, who are a more than capable outfit.”