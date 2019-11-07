Brown back in training but Luton boss will bide his time on a decision for Reading trip

Town’s on-loan midfielder Izzy Brown will be given as long as possible to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday’s trip to Reading by Hatters boss Graeme Jones.

The 22-year-old went off holding his hamstring after just half an hour of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

However, Jones has confirmed that Brown was back in training today and is now in with a chance of being included to face the Royals at the Madejski Stadium.

He said: “Izzy’s trained today, outside, not with the group, he was desperate to get involved with the finishing at the end, so it’s a good sign.

“We’ll assess him, I don’t want anything long term with Izzy Brown.

"So it’s getting the balance right between can he give us something? Can he start? Can he come on as sub? Or do we have to look after him?

“We’re 48 hours out from the game, it’s a long time and I don’t want to make decisions on him today, I’ll make a decision on him as close to the game as I possibly can.

“When you reflect on the weekend, it doesn’t help when you lose him after 30 minutes.

“When I looked at the game back, he had four phases of play, second phase of a wide free kick that Dan Potts nearly scores from.

“The guy’s injured, on one leg and he still has an influence on the game, so he was a big miss for us.

“But we still conceded two stupid goals that could have been prevented.

"I don't think Forest earned them, we gave them to them, so that was my disappointment.”