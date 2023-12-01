Brown can't explain just how much Luton's tremendous support will aid Town's bid to remain a Premier League club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forward Jacob Brown can’t quite explain just how much the incredible support that Luton’s players are receiving from their supporters this term will aid the club’s ambitions of remaining in the top flight for another season.

After the Hatters earned a place in the Premier League when winning the Championship play-offs back in May, Town’s followers have certainly made the most of their first year back at this level in over 40 years, filling out every away ground, with tickets like gold dust at Kenilworth Road as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who have made it to the matches have created an atmosphere that has been a breath of fresh air to the top flight as well, as win, lose or draw, players and manager Rob Edwards have been afforded superb ovations after each and every match, with some spine-tingling moments at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford in particular.

It’s something that has stuck in the mind of Brown, who headed to Bedfordshire from Stoke City in the summer, as he said: “It’s a great feeling. We know how much the fans have been supporting us throughout the whole season, even when we’ve not got the wins, they’re still supporting us.

"For example the Brighton game, we’d just lost and it felt like we won the way the fans were cheering us on. So that support is going to be massive for us all season and I can’t explain how much it helps us.”

With the Hatters’ following unwavering even through the first four matches when Luton were on the losing side each time, the fact they are now having some hard-fought top flight points to celebrate at the end of 90 minutes is making it even more special for those in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The way in which Town were able to give their home supporters a first victory to witness at the weekend in defeating Crystal Palace 2-1, hanging on during near enough a quarter of an hour of time added, can only, according to Brown, boost the belief in both the stands and on the pitch as well.

Jacob Brown celebrates beating Crystal Palace at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

The Scottish international added: “The way that we held on at the end just shows that we can do it against Crystal Palace, who are a top side, so it gives us massive confidence. We’ve even shown against Liverpool, we’ve shown plenty of times home and away that we can put the performances in, but now to actually get the points to come with it, it gives us a lot of confidence.