Brown not thinking about his Chelsea future as he concentrates on keeping Luton up

On-loan midfielder Izzy Brown insisted his full focus is on helping the Hatters stay up this season, rather then whether or not he has a future with Chelsea under manager Frank Lampard.

Since the Blues legend has taken charge, with a transfer embargo placed on the club, he has promoted a number of youth players to the first team, including Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James.

Brown has been at Stamford Bridge since August 2013, signed from West Bromwich Albion by former boss Jose Mourinho, although restricted to just one appearance so far, replacing Loic Remy for the final 11 minutes of a 3-0 defeat to his old club at the Hawthorns in May 2015.

With Lampard showing he will give youngsters a chance, when asked he hoped to establish himself in the Premier League, Brown said: “Tammy, Tomari, Mason, they’re all doing amazingly well and it finally shows that you can trust the young players to go and produce what they’re doing.

“But I’m not really focused on the future too much, I’m just enjoying playing football week in week out.

“I love playing here, I love playing under this manager.

"He gives me so much confidence and I really feel like on the pitch I can go and show everyone what I can do.

“I think tonight (Tuesday) just proves how far I’ve come and how far the team has come from the start of the season, so I’m proud of all the boys.

“This season I didn’t really think about the next season as the season before at Leeds I didn’t play.

"So this season it was just about playing games, getting minutes under my belt and now that I’m doing that.

“I don’t really want to think about the future, I just want to focus on what’s going on at the moment.

"I'm not really too worried about the Premier League or anything like that, as I’m just focused on Luton.

"I want what’s best for Luton and I want to stay up in this league."

Chelsea have been watching Brown’s progress regularly at Kenilworth Road this term, with another former Blues star in regular contact.

The 22-year-old continued: “Tore-Andre Floe (loan player technical coach) deals with me.

"Every game he’s messaging me, sending me clips, saying what I need to improve on, what I did well.

"So it’s good that I’ve got him there to give me good feedback."

Luton chief Graeme Jones, who managed to entice the midfielder from Chelsea on deadline day back in August believes that Brown will be a hit in the top flight one day, but also knows an injury-free campaign at Kenilworth Road will be vital to doing that.

Speaking after Brown, who has suffered with serious ligament, knee and hamstring problems in the past two years, notched his first goal for the club during Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Charlton, he said: "The boy’s a player, so the last thing that was missing was the goal.

“I think he’s got the second best assists in the league and probably played half the games of everybody else, so it gives you an idea of the level.

“Izzy needs to have a full season at Luton Town, that’s what he needs to do.

"He needs to keep scoring and keep creating goals and get his career to the level that it should be, which is the Premier League because we’re all blessed to see a Premier League footballer playing for us in the Championship.

“He’s class and he’s a class bloke.

"He’s settled in, he’s humble, he’s come from Chelsea and it’s like he’s been a Luton player for the last five years, with the boys.

"The character is an important aspect as well."

Brown has already become a hit with the Town fans, who sung his name during his debut in the Carabao Cup with Ipswich earlier in the season, and continued to do so against the Addicks in midweek.

The midfielder added: "When you hear your name getting sung around the stadium, it gives you that five, 10 per cent extra and you really want to do the work for them, because I think they react more to hard work than skill.

"So when you're running down, chasing players, they react to you doing that.

"That's what I need to do more of and hopefully as we go forward and I get stronger, we'll have an even better relationship."