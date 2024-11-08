Brown not worried by Luton's lowly position as he knows Championship table can change quickly

Forward points to number of matches that Town still have to play

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Jacob Brown isn’t too worried about Luton’s lowly position in the Championship standings at the moment due to the congested nature of the division’s fixture list.

The Hatters head to Middlesbrough tomorrow afternoon to take on a home side sitting eighth in the table, 10 places above their visitors who are currently 19th after beating Cardiff City 1-0 on Wednesday evening. Town now have 10 games before the turn of the year, hosting Hull City, Swansea City, Stoke City and Derby County, with trips to Leeds United, Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and the Swans over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 30 points to play for and Luton only seven away from the play-off places, then speaking to the club’s official website and BBC Three Counties, Brown said: “The table can change quickly, but for us to give the fans a positive performance and then going into another big game, it was important. When you’ve got a three game week you’ve got such a big chance to move up the table, you can see how quickly things can change.

Jacob Brown heads home the winner against Cardiff City - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We’re not really looking at the league right now, just focusing on each game and hopefully get three points and keep moving up. It’s a long season and so we’ve just got to focus on each game as it comes and start moving up the table."

Town picked up only their second victory in eight fixtures on Wednesday night thanks to Brown’s powerful header on 57 minutes from Alfie Doughty’s pinpoint corner. The attacker knew just how crucial it was that the points remained in Bedfordshire, as he continued: “It was a massive win. I think we've been playing quite well recently but haven’t got the results we would have wanted.

“It maybe wasn’t our best performance but the win is the most important thing. It was quite a close game, but it's moments in the game and we got that chance. After that we still had some more chances as well, so we take the win and try and move on with that. Cardiff were fairly decent at playing out and we found that difficult at first, but we’re always going to keep fighting and in the end we came out on top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown, who was making just his second start of the season after recovering from a serious knee injury, timed his run and leap to perfection when doubling his tally for the campaign, before celebrating accordingly. On his match-winner and campaign to date, with eight appearances so far, he said: “I just made my movement quite early and found myself free. With Alfie’s delivery, you know where it’s going to come. I was just a good connection and thankfully I got the goal. I'm just so grateful to be back playing after such a long time out.

"It was a nice feeling to start the game. I’ve maybe not started as many games as I would have liked to this season, but for me to be back playing it's just the best feeling. So when I can give what I can to the team that's the main thing. We need competition in all positions, so being able to play with Carlton (Morris) and Elijah (Adebayo) it’s a pleasure as they’re both great players. To start the game, get a goal and the three points, it was a good evening.”

Town now head to the Riverside Stadium looking for what would be only a second victory on the road this term, facing Michael Carrick’s team who bounced back from a 3-0 home loss to Coventry by winning 4-1 at QPR in midweek. With Luton having a fortnight off after the contest, the striker added: “When you’re going into a break you want to end on a positive result, have a little rest and then go again as it's a relentless league. Games come thick and fast and we need to be ready for each one.

“They’re a great team and playing at their place is going to be tough, but we back ourselves wherever we go and we just need to put in a good performance. After a win, it’s (confidence) always high, but we're just focused on moving on to the next game. It’s a big game and hopefully we can build on the momentum and go into the break with a positive result."