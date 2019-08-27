Brown sniffs revenge for the Hatters against City

Hatters loan signing Izzy Brown believes that tonight’s Carabao Cup trip to Cardiff City represents the perfect chance for Town to get their own back on the Bluebirds.

Luton have visited Wales already this month in the Championship, going down 2-1 to Neil Warnock’s side, with former Hatter Isaac Vassell scoring a last- minute winner.

Although Brown didn’t play in that match, he said about the second round tie: “It’s a chance for revenge for the game the other day.

“Obviously the boys were unlucky to get a loss from that game, so we’ll go there and do what we have to do and hopefully get a win.”

Centre half Lloyd Jones, who like Brown, excelled in the 3-1 first round victory over Ipswich Town last week, added: “It’s a chance to go through, another round of the cup.

"We obviously want to win it, so we can put that (2-1 defeat) right.”