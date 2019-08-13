Brown stars as Luton see off Tractor Boys in Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup, first round: Luton Town 3 Ipswich Town 1

Luton Town reached the second round of the Carabao Cup this evening with a comfortable 3-1 victory over League One Ipswich Town.

The Hatters swapped their entire side for the clash, with full debuts handed to Brendan Galloway and loan trio James Bree, Izzy Brown, who was excellent all night, plus Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton.

Defender Lloyd Jones began his first non-Checkatrade Trophy match, with Andrew Shinnie captaining the side, James Shea returning in goal and Kazenga LuaLua back as well.

Brown showed some good skill early on, beating two men and eventually firing in a 20-yard effort that was easy for Will Norris.

The keeper was extended further moments later, Elliot Lee sending Harry Cornick away, his attempt flicked on to the bar and behind by Norris.

There was nothing the stopper could do on eight minutes though, when a corner was cleared as far as Brown and he dinked a wonderful cross over for Jones to cushion a header into the corner for his first Hatters goal.

Ipswich tried to hit back, Armando Dobra's attempt easy for Shea, but they were left up against it on 17 minutes, Josh Emmanuel wrestling Lee to the floor in the area, leaving referee Brett Huxtable with liittle choice but to award a penalty.

Lee took it himself, confidently sending Norris the wrong way for his first goal of the season.

Now in full control, Town were close to a third, LuaLua's audacious flick blocked, and Luke Berry dragging a sidefooter wide from 20 yards.

Chelsea loanee Brown was having a superb debut, showing some real quality in possession with a fine array of passing, driving forward with real purpose, unselfishly teeing up Lee, who couldn't beat Norris.

Shinnie went for goal from 25 yards, his daisycutter inches away from the bottom corner with Norris beaten, while Brown found LuaLua, who didn't miss by much.

Luton made two changes for the second half, Josh Neufville and Martin Cranie on for Bolton and LuaLua.

They continued to attack, Cornick speeding away to find Lee via Brown's pass, the attacker curling narrowly off target.

Town had their place in the third round sewn up on 55 minutes though, Shinnie winning a free kick on the edge of the box and then calmly sidefooting the set-piece into the corner past a hapless Norris.

Lee's effort after more glorious play from Brown was straight at the Ipswich keeper, while the visitors finally had an effort of note, Andre Dozzell's blast flicked over by Shea.

Galloway then was required to head off his line, after Shea missed his punch, while Cornick drilled wide at the other end.

Brown's excellent debut was ended on 66 minutes, replaced by Callum McManaman to a wonderful ovation from an appreciative home crowd.

Town continued to turn on the style, Lee's backheel sending McManaman through and Norris came out smartly to repel his effort.

The visitors then had a slither of hope with 15 minutes left though, Dobra allowed to run and run, before his shot flicked off a defender to leave Shea wrong-footed.

Luton almost restored their three goal cushion instantly, Bree rising highest to glance just wide, but they saw off the final moments with little alarm to go through.

Hatters: James Shea, James Bree, Lloyd Jones, Brendan Galloway, Luke Berry, Andrew Shinnie (C), Elliot Lee, Harry Cornick, Kazenga LuaLua (Martin Cranie 46), Luke Bolton (Josh Neufville 46), Izzy Brown (Callum McManaman 66).

Subs not used: Marek Stech, Jake Jervis, George Moncur, Corey Panter.

Ipswich: Will Norris, Luke Chambers (C), James Wilson, Gwion Edwards (Danny Rowe 61), Alan Judge (Kayden Jackson 77), Jordan Roberts, Andre Dozzell, Josh Emmanuel, Armando Dobra, Emyr Huws (Flynn Downes 66), Bailey Clements.

Subs not used: Tomas Holy, Cole Skuse, Jon Nolan, Myles Kenlock.

Booked: Judge 56, Roberts 79, Dobra 86, Lee 86, Emmanuel 90.

Referee: Brett Huxtable.

Attendance: 5,433 (1,064 Ipswich).