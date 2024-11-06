Championship: Luton Town 1 Cardiff City 0

Jacob Brown's second goal of the season saw Luton end Cardiff City's sprightly run of form with battling 1-0 victory at Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Hatters had gone into the game desperate for a victory having not tasted victory since defeating Watford last month, as the Bluebirds were unbeaten in six, winning four, although were yet to triumph on the road this term. It stayed that way too thanks to Brown's powerful second half header, as Town, based on their display after the interval, deserved to claim the points.

Boss Rob Edwards made two changes from Friday night's 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion, Alfie Doughty returning from suspension in place of Victor Moses and Brown preferred upfront to Elijah Adebayo, centre half Tom Holmes fit enough to be on the bench too. That meant defender Mark McGuinness faced the side he began the campaign with, while City had Luton promotion hero Ethan Horvath on the bench after his move to Wales earlier in the year.

Jacob Brown celebrates his match-winner with Carlton Morris - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

City had the best early opportunity, Anwar El Ghazi glancing a corner wide inside two minutes, as Town took a fair while to get going, Doughty springing Morris away on the left who was able to pick out new strike partner Brown, his swivel and shot easy for visiting stopper Jak Alnwick. Cardiff responded with Callum Robinson blazing over the top as the game degenerated into a decidedly stodgy affair with precious few highlights to mention, City taking an age over their goal kicks and Luton unable to get any kind of momentum going.

It meant there was absolutely nothing to report on apart from Jordan Clark winning a corner that was cleared by the first man, with Daiki Hashioka's cross gathered by an alert Alnwick on the half hour, literally as good as it got. There was a then a brief flurry of action to liven up a dire first half, Kaminski's handling spot on from El Ghazi's driven free kick, while at the other end, Luton finally created something meaningful, Bell's cross met by the hanging Morris, who got too much on his header.

Robinson saw his ambitious lob fly over the top, before the only real talking point of a dour opening period, Town having huge shouts for a penalty on 43 minutes when Doughty's free kick was met by Morris at the far post. His prod back across goal hit the arm of visiting defender Calum Chambers and bounced behind, referee Matt Donohue signalling for a corner instead of pointing to the spot.

An apoplectic Morris couldn't contain his rage that he wasn't stepping up from 12 yards, Donohue piling even more pain on by booking Town's skipper for his animated and vocal protests. After the break, Cardiff brought on Yakou Meite, who scored four goals at this stadium when a Reading player during the Covid days, and he might had another to his collection when unfurling a diving header that would have looped into the top corner but for the fingertips of Kaminski.

Crucially, it was Luton who took the lead on 57 minutes when Doughty, whose corners had been hit and miss all night, often cleared by the first man, then got it spot on, Brown meeting it with a header that flew in via the underside of the bar. Now with the advantage, Luton almost saw it gone within a second, as from the restart, Rubin Colwill found David Turnbull who tried his luck from inside his own half, Kaminski scampering to his left to palm away.

Brown was then taken off for Adebayo on the hour mark, with Shandon Baptiste also quickly entering the fray for Tahith Chong. Town did finally start to put some good moves together, particularly on their left, as Morris held the ball up well to backheel for Doughty, his low cross unable to be turned home by the lurking Adebayo.

Turnbull had another ambitious crack from range, but the impressive Tom Krauß threw his body in the way to ensure it popped up harmlessly into the gloves of Kaminski. With 15 minutes remaining another Doughty set-piece caused a spark of danger, McGuinness leaping highest to meet it, Alnwick off his line to claim before Clark could spin and get any meaningful connection.

Town showed flashes of getting a second to kill things off, Adebayo doing a brilliant job in alleviating the pressure on his team-mates, just unable to accelerate away after a wonderful dummy, eventually caught by the covering City defence. He also had the ball in the net but was adjudged offside, as despite the narrow margin of Luton’s lead, it always looked like the hosts would keep their opponents out, Cian Ashford and Calum Chambers firing hopeful attempts waywardly wide.

In stoppage time, there was a real concern when Doughty went down holding his foot as a stretcher was called for. However, he was able to hobble off and somehow come back on for the final moments, as the wingback now looks a real doubt for Saturday's trip to Middlesbrough. Town will head there out of the relegation zone though, the success meaning Edwards' side climbed up to 19th in the table after securing an important fourth win of the campaign.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka, Teden Mengi, Mark McGuinness, Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Tom Krauß (Marvelous Nakamba 89), Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong (Shandon Baptiste 65), Carlton Morris (C), Jacob Brown (Eliah Adebayo 60). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Victor Moses, Liam Walsh, Tom Holmes, Cauley Woodrow.

Bluebirds: Jak Alnwick ©, Manolis Siopis (Wilfried Kanga 83), Dimitros Goutas, Callum O'Dowda, Calum Chambers, David Turnbull, Anwar El Ghazi (Chris Willock 70), Rubin Colwill, Ollie Tanner (Yakou Meite 46), Perry Ng, Callum Robinson (Cian Ashford 70). Subs not used: Ethan Horvath, Will Fish, Jesper Daland, Joel Bagan, Andy Rinomhota. Referee: Matt Donohue. Booked : Morris 45, Mengi 84, Goutas 86. Attendance: 10,646 (1,035 Bluebirds).