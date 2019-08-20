Bullen looking for a reaction from Wednesday against Luton

Sheffield Wednesday boss Lee Bullen is looking for a reaction from his players against Luton this evening after suffering a first league defeat of the season on Saturday.

The Owls lost their 100 per cent record by going down a 1-0 reverse at Millwall, Matt Smith scoring the only goal of the game, as the Lions played with 10 men for the second half once Jed Wallace was sent off.

Ahead of tonight’s clash with the Hatters, Bullen told the club’s official website: “We will get a positive reaction from the boys on Tuesday and I fully believe that.

“The best thing about this league is you get an opportunity very quickly to get back on the pitch and put things right again when you get knocked down.

“We are looking forward to getting the Millwall game out of our system."

Bullen isn’t taking anything for granted against a Town team still searching for their first win in the Championship though.

He continued: “We had two tough games against them in the cup so we are aware of their strengths.

"We are at Hillsborough and, if we keep playing with the tempo and football we have shown, I think we are capable of getting the three points.

"But, ultimately, we will respect the opposition and what they have done.

“They had a great game first game of the season against Middlesbrough.

"They will be a tough nut to crack. They have come up with a lot of confidence from a promotion season.

"They have a new manager in there and I know Graeme Jones very well from his assistant times at WBA.

“He has taken it on and he is trying to play his own style of football and we are ready for that.

"We will watch the videos and analyse it and will try and work out the plan to try and get the three points."

Bullen, who has the likes of Steven Fletcher, Atdhe Nuhiu and Jordan Rhodes to call on up front, with a possible recall for Fernando Forestieri as well, could be tempted to make changes for the encounter, as both sides are playing their fifth game of the month already.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, he added: “We will look at Luton and see what we think. Fresh legs could be a bonus for us.

“We had six to seven on the bench (at Millwall) and another six to seven back home who could start.

“They have all trained very well and if we need to freshen it up we will do.”