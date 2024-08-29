Bundesliga midfielder highlights Edwards chats as key in agreeing Luton switch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Krauß feels he and Hatters boss are on the same wavelength

New Town signing Tom Krauß has spoken of the hugely important role that Luton manager Rob Edwards had ahead of his move to Kenilworth Road on a season-long loan deal from Bundesliga club Mainz last week.

The 23-year-old agreed to spend the rest of the 2024-25 campaign with the Hatters after falling out of favour at the MEWA Arena, opting to head outside his native country, where he has played 130 games for the likes of RB Leipzig, FC Nürnberg and Schalke, for the first time in his career. With almost 50 appearances for the German youth sides as well, 14 of those coming for the U21s, the deal represents something of a coup for the Hatters as they plot an immediate return to the Premier League.

With promotion something that Edwards spoke about before a ball was even kicked, the former Welsh international clearly had quite the impact on Krauß when talks were underway, as telling the club’s official website about his meetings with the Town chief, he said: “This was also important. I had a lot of good conversations with Rob and with Gary (Sweet, CEO), but it was really important to talk with Rob, (find out) what is his idea of football.

Tom Krauß, pictured in action for Schalke, has agreed to join the Hatters - pic: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

"I think his game style is the same as mine, so it was really a good conversation. Now I’m here, so the conversation was good, it was perfect. He's a great person and I said when I make mistakes, or don’t do good things, tell me that, that’s really important for me. As I'm young, 23 is not so young, but I learn every day, I’m not at the end. For me it’s important to getting better and better and be a good, strong player for Luton. So that’s really important to speak with him every day.”

Although Kraus hasn’t been ready to play for Town yet, nursing an ankle sprain that is expected to keep him out of tomorrow night’s home clash against QPR, the midfielder, who was an onlooker at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening, is confident he won’t be out of action for too long, adding: “I feel really, really good. I had a little injury two weeks ago, but Gary and Rob have said I’m a machine and hopefully I’m back in the next weeks, hopefully after the international break. It’s feeling really better from day to day. The rehab is now and hopefully I can play the next weeks for Luton.”