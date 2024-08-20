Bundesliga midfielder is reportedly a transfer window target for the Hatters
Luton are reportedly hoping to sign defensive midfielder Tom Krauß from German Bundesliga side Mainz.
The 23-year-old came through the ranks with RB Leipzig, signing his first professional contract in June 2019, given his league debut by now German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign. He then headed to 2. Bundesliga side FC Nürnberg on a two-year loan deal in August 2020, going on to play 66 matches and score five goals, before moving to Schalke in July 2022.
While at the VELTINS-Arena, Krauß featured 33 times, with one goal, ahead of a €5m transfer to his current side Mainz 05 in July 2023. The midfielder played 31 matches last season, on target once, but 17 of those appearances were as a substitute, as the team finished 13th in Germany’s top division.
With rumours that he has fallen out of favour with Mainz coach Bo Henriksen, having not played this term, FussballTransfers are now linking him with a move to Kenilworth Road to join a Hatters side who are looking to strengthen in his position having lost both Ross Barkley and Sambi Lokonga during the summer.
Krauß, who has had over 60 outings in the Bundesliga now, is also highly decorated at youth level for his country, playing for the U15s up to the U21s during his career. He featured 10 times for the U17s and has played 14 matches for the U21s, including being involved at the Euro U21 Championships in 2023, as he was involved in the 2-0 defeat against England U21s.
