Buoyant Bloomfield still sees plenty of cause for optimism at Kenilworth Road

Hatters boss is remaining positive about the campaign ahead

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield insists he still has a huge amount of optimism over just what the Hatters can achieve this season.

Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle saw Town beaten for the second successive home game, on target twice through penalties by Jerry Yates and Nahki Wells, but unable to find the net when the visitors went down to 10 men with 50 minutes on the clock, as they slipped to ninth in the table, and are now five points off top spot prior to their trip to Lincoln City this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the result came after the Hatters had 23 shots on goal, seven on target, while the last four matches, including a 4-1 win over Barnet in the Vertu Trophy, has seen them manage 73 attempts at their opposition’s net in total, averaging just over 18 per game, with 28 on target in that time. They have also had 138 touches in the opposition’s penalty area too, averaging out at 34.5 per fixture, with the stats leaving Bloomfield encouraged about the improvement in Luton’s attacking play.

Jerry Yates celebrates scoring against Plymouth at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

He said: “Yes, there is absolutely cause for optimism. Since we’ve gone to two upfront, the amount of times we’re getting into the oppositions’ box, the amount of shots we’re having, the amount of opportunities we’re having, the amount of times that with more work, more cohesion, getting the group thinking along the same lines even more because there’s been limited time that we’ve really had the group together as a whole, so that continual learning and improvement and cohesion, there’s more chances out there for us.

"Some of our football is very good, some of it we need to improve because we were slightly too slow and static at times. When they went down to 10 men we played a little bit too conservatively at times as when you’ve got the overload it’s a little bit easier to play slower, because of the less pressure on you by the opposition, so the ball speed could have been a bit quicker.

"We’ve gone over those bits, but in terms of optimism, 100 percent, I’m very excited about the rest of the season. I’m an eternal optimist anyway, but there’s loads to be pleased about. The amount of shots we’ve had in our opposition’s box in the last two home games, which unfortunately we haven’t picked up any points from, but all of the stats and the data suggest we are getting into very, very good areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nahki’s now back from international football, Jerry’s starting to get up to speed, Lasse’s (Nordas) got himself a couple of goals. We’ve got some good options in the wide areas, the top eights joining in with Zack (Nelson) and Clicker (Jordan Clark), I think have showed fantastic energy. The goals against, three on Saturday, are all very very avoidable, so for me it’s about making sure we get the right balance between attack and defence and making sure that we don’t allow those mistakes to happen again.

"But again we’ve got some young players and part of a learning process for a young footballer is to make mistakes to learn from. It’s my job and our job to protect them and nurture them and give them an environment that we believe they can grow as we’ve got some fantastic young footballers who I’m really excited to be a massive part of this football club’s future.”

Although Town were beaten on the weekend, prior to the Argyle clash they had taken 12 points from their first six matches, which despite not being quite at their best in the opening few games, was another reason behind Bloomfiel’s positive outlook. He continued: “Before Saturday we were two points a game which is promotion form.. On the evidence of four out of the last five seasons that gets you automatic promotion. So I don’t think this is the time to panic, we’re just a small proportion into the season, coming off the back of a game where we’ve had 40 touches in our opposition box.

"We’ve scored nine goals in our last three games, so whilst we have left goals out there, we’re heading in the right direction. Our box touches, our final third touches, our xG (expected goals) is going in the right direction. We’re creating opportunities. I’d be a lot more worried if we weren’t creating the opportunities, but anyone who's watched us in the last three, four, five games, will see the amount of attacking intent we’ve had. We just need to make sure we taper that with as much emphasis on defensively as we dont want to start conceding goals that we shouldn’t.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One aspect of their play that Bloomfield did admit has been a concern, at home anyway was their lack of genuine goal threat from crosses, with both on Saturday coming from set-pieces, as with Nordas having been taken off at half time, only Christ Makosso’s header from a Cohen Bramall delivery tested visiting stopper Lucas Ashby-Hammond.

It’s something that the manager has been looking at specifically on the training ground this week, adding: “We want to get into better areas to score goals and again with the emotion of the day, where we were behind against 10 men, maybe we put too many balls into the box. It’s not necessarily what we were going to go after against the defence, but it’s just a human reaction to having an opportunity to deliver and taking that opportunity.

"We’ve worked very hard this week to not only create better opportunities, but also get on the end of better opportunities to create a shooting opportunity from that chance that we’re getting into, the spaces that we’re getting into. Some of it is over positional in the box, so we’ve had a couple of meetings about when the crosses are coming in, when passes are coming into the box, our positions and making sure we occupy the right positions to try and get clear-cut opportunities.

"That’s one thing, another thing is I believe in the strikers we’ve got. That’s the reason we brought them to the football club. They're proven to score goals in the league above Jerry and Nahki, Jerry’s done it in this league before and if we keep creating those boys the number of chances and the opportunities we’re getting in the box, I absolutely believe that they will score goals. So it’s a bit of everything, nothing’s ever black and white in football, there’s always lots of little contributing factors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s about us being out on the grass, working incredibly hard, it’s about the boys being diligent in the meetings and contributing like they are, understanding what we’re after and understanding what they’re thinking and seeing and getting the boys as many minutes and opportunities as we can. Because as I say, those two boys especially we brought in in the summer were playing in the Championship before. They’re proven goalscorers, so it’s up to us to keep creating them chances and if we do I believe entirely that they will go and score goals.”