Burger and Lynch score twice as Luton U21s hit eight past Rovers

Jake Burger and Oli Lynch scored twice as Luton U21s began their defence of the Beds Senior Cup with a thumping 8-0 win over Kempston Rovers on Tuesday evening.

The visitors were ahead after just two minutes when Jayden Luker, who had been named as substitute for the Hatters’ Premier League clash at Aston Villa on Sunday, curled a terrific shot into the top corner.

It was 2-0 when Burger bagged his first of the night, a penalty after Millar Matthews-Lewis had been fouled.

Axel Piesold then slid home to add a third, with Town moving further ahead as Oli Lynch tapped home.

Burger doubled his tally shortly afterwards, finding the net after being picked out by Matthews-Lewis' through ball.

In the second period, Luton scored early once more, Luker teeing up Lynch to make it 6-0 from close range.

Summer addition Marcus Daws came on with 19 minutes to go, as he quickly got into the action, taking Burger’s pass to get on the scoresheet.

Jayden Luker, left, was on target for the Hatters against Kempston - pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

Another substitute, Sam Anderson, rounded off the night on 82 minutes, on target with his first touch from Daws’ pass.

U21 lead coach Adrian Forbes said: “That was a better performance from the boys, the application, attitude and work-rate was superb from the outset.

“A fantastic early goal from Jayden settled everything down and after that we were comfortable.

“We passed and moved the ball well with tempo and intensity and that made it really difficult for Kempston.

“From my point of view, it was important that we found a way to get back to winning ways, especially with our next Premier League Cup game against Colchester coming up.

“The boys were in a lose-lose situation tonight.

"Lose, and questions would have been asked; while on the other hand they were expected to win, so they handled it really well.

“However, the most important thing is that we’re through to the next round where we will make sure we have another positive performance again.”

Town: Trialist A, Christian Chigozie, Jayden Luker (Charlie Emery 83), Axel Piesold, Jacob Pinnington, Claude Kayibanda, Josh Phillips, Zack Nelson, Oli Lynch (Sam Anderson 77), Jake Burger, Millar Matthews-Lewis (Marcus Daws 71).