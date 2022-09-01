Burger at the double as Hatters U18s beat Chelsea U17s while Town's U21s draw with Fulham

Luton youngster Jake Burger scored twice for the U18s

Luton Town’s U18s ran out 3-2 winners over Chelsea’s U17 team in a friendly played at the Blues’ Cobham training ground on Tuesday afternoon.

Midfielder Jake Burger scored twice, one from the penalty spot, his second attempt squirming through the keeper, with U16s centre back Jacob Vickers on target for Alan McCormack’s side.

Town’s youngsters were also in action against Stevenage at the Brache on Saturday morning, Zack Nelson opening the scoring after just two minutes with a free-kick from the edge of the box.

Millar Matthews-Lewis, Oliver Lynch and Archie Heron then all found the target to complete the scoring.

Town’s U21s played during midweek too, as they drew 2-2 against Fulham at The Brache.

Daniel Idiakhoa and Josh Allen both found the net, the latter from the penalty spot after Idiakhoa had been fouled in the area.

Town’s U16s were also in action too, beating Stevenage 6-0, Matthew Takawira bagging a hat-trick, Charlie Trustram, Max Scott and Jamie Odegah also finding the net.