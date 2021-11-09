Burger at the double as Luton U18s see off Gills to climb up to third
Midfielder on target twice for youth team
Jake Burger scored twice, including a last-minute winner, as Luton's U18s climbed back to third in the EFL Youth Alliance South-East Division by winning 2-1 at Gillingham on Saturday.
Dan Walder's team saw their nine-match unbeaten run ended by leaders AFC Wimbledon a couple of weeks ago, before they bounced back to see off Sutton United 3-1 thanks to Josh Allen's hat-trick the previous weekend.
The youngsters then made it successive victories thanks to first-year scholar Burger's double which moved Town above Southend and into third after 10 games.
Goalless at the interval, the Gills took the lead, before Burger was then felled in the box, picking himself up to score from the penalty spot.
He was then on target at the death to make it 2-1 as Town are now nine points behind the table-topping Dons, and three away from Cambridge United.
The U18s travel to Northampton Town this weekend, a 10.30am at Moulton College, while they then entertain the Cobblers in the Southern Area League Cup semi-final on Saturday, November 20.