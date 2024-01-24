Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town U21s were held to a 2-2 draw by Cambridge United's U21s in a behind closed doors friendly yesterday afternoon.

The Hatters gave striker Aribim Pepple another run-out after he returned to the club from a loan spell with National League side Bromley recently, along with centre-half Aidan Francis-Clarke, as Jack Bateson captained the side. Town’s goals came from striker Josh Allen and midfielder Jake Burger, who tweeted afterwards: “Back on the pitch with a goal.”

Hatters: Camis, Jacob Pinnington, Max Scott, Axel Piesold, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Jack Bateson (C), Tyrelle Newton, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Josh Allen, Aribim Pepple. Subs: Josh Phillips, Jake Burger, Will Houghton, Christian Chigozie.

The U18s suffered only a third Youth Alliance League defeat of the season on Tuesday as they lost 3-2 against Northampton Town, Tate Xavier-Jones and Marcus Warren on target. It was a different story at the weekend as the youngsters earned a convincing 5-0 victory over Brentford U18s. ​Alex Lawless’ side were by far the better side at the Brache, although they could only turn their dominance into a one goal advantage at the break, Xavier-Jones finding the net.

After the interval, the lead was doubled thanks to a free-flowing move that began with keeper Cai Hockey and ended with Dylan Stitt’s header. Town then piled on the pressure, Jamie Odegah powering through the Bees’ back-line to find the net despite the best efforts of his markers to bring him down. A fourth was on its way courtesy of Lorentzen-Jones’ measured strike from outside the box, as he squeezed his attempt through a narrow gap, before Zach Ioannides made sure of the points, unleashing a fierce drive after being found by Warren’s pass.

Having lost in the FA Youth Cup to Swindon, Lawless was thrilled with the response of his side, saying: “Since the winter break I have been really pleased. Disappointments like this can sometimes affect players and teams in the wrong way, so to bounce back and win three games in a row really gives the lads confidence going into the final matches of the regular season before the Merit League begins.”