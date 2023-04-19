News you can trust since 1891
Burger on target as Luton U21s are held by Colchester

1-1 draw for youthful Hatters at Top Field

By Mike Simmonds
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

​Town youngster Jake Burger was on target as Luton U21s drew 1-1 against Colchester United yesterday.

The game, staged at Hitchin Town’s Top Field, saw the Hatters select a young side, with Burger starting alongside teenage defender Joe Johnson, who was part of the travelling party for the first team's 2-0 win at Rotherham United on Saturday, plus Millar Matthews-Lewis and Axel Piesold.

It was Burger who found the net in the first half, before the U’s equalised to ensure the spoils were shared.

Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Jacob Pinnington, Jack Bateson, Josh Odell-Bature, Joe Johnson, Axel Piesold, Jayden Luker, Archie Heron, Jake Burger, Oli Lynch, Millar Matthews-Lewis.

The result rounded off a good week for the club’s youngsters as the U18s ran out 5-1 winners over Oxford United in their Merit League fixture at the weekend.

Matthews-Lewis bagged a double, with Jacob Vickers, Jack Lorentzen-Jones and a trialist all scoring.

The U16s also triumphed by the same scoreline in their match against Oxford as well, thanks to goals from Matthew Takawira (2), Charlie Trustram, Harry Fox and another trialist.

Luton goalscorer Jake BurgerLuton goalscorer Jake Burger
Luton goalscorer Jake Burger